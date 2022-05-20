ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
India's palm oil imports seen muted even as Indonesia lifts export ban

Agriculture Online
 5 days ago

MUMBAI, May 20 (Reuters) - India's palm oil imports in June are unlikely to spike despite Indonesia's decision to lift its ban on overseas shipments as a rally in palm oil prices has made rival soyoil more attractive for refiners, five dealers told Reuters on Friday. Lower-than-normal imports by...

www.agriculture.com

Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Indonesia policy uncertainty hampers resumption of palm oil exports

JAKARTA, May 23 (Reuters) - Indonesia allowed a resumption of palm oil exports from Monday after a three-week ban, but shipments were not expected to get underway until details emerge on new rules aimed at securing domestic supplies of the edible oil. The Southeast Asian country, the world's biggest palm...
americanmilitarynews.com

China threatens US after Biden says he’ll defend Taiwan

Chinese officials threatened to take actions to “safeguard” their sovereignty after President Joe Biden said on Monday that the U.S. would intervene militarily if China invaded Taiwan. In a press conference while visiting Japan, Biden was asked whether he would intervene militarily if China invaded Taiwan. Biden replied,...
The Independent

Kim Jong-un orders North Korea’s nuclear programme to go ahead at ‘maximum speed’ during military parade

Kim Jong-un has vowed to bolster North Korea’s nuclear forces at “maximum speed” in a defiant speech during a massive military parade on Monday night.In his speech, Mr Kim also made an open threat that North Korea would use its “nuclear forces” against countries that provoked it.The military parade that started late on Monday night showcased the country’s largest-known intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) among other weapons.“We will continue to implement measures aimed at strengthening and developing our country’s nuclear forces at the maximum speed,” Mr Kim told his troops and the crowd gathered for the parade at a Pyongyang...
Agriculture Online

Indonesia palm oil DMO to be based on companies' capacity - regulation

JAKARTA, May 25 (Reuters) - Indonesia will determine the volume of palm oil producers' mandatory domestic sales based on their refining capacity and the level of local demand for cooking oil production, a regulation document released on Wednesday showed. Each companies' fulfillment of the so-called Domestic Market Obligation (DMO) will...
Agriculture Online

UK will prioritise food, energy if rail unions strike, transport minister says

LONDON, May 24 (Reuters) - Britain will prioritise the supply of food, goods and energy if railway workers vote to hold widespread strikes in the coming months, transport minister Grant Shapps said on Tuesday. The strike, billed by the rail workers union as the "potentially the biggest rail strike in...
Agriculture Online

African Union head to push Russia, Ukraine to unblock grain exports

DAKAR, May 25 (Reuters) - Senegal's president and African Union chairman Macky Sall said on Wednesday that when he visits Russia and Ukraine in the coming weeks he will push them to unblock exports of grains and fertilizer to avoid widespread famine. Africa is suffering from disruptions in food supply...
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Britain calls on Russia to let Ukraine export its grain

MADRID, May 25 (Reuters) - Britain's Defence Secretary Ben Wallace on Wednesday called on Russia to let Ukraine export its grain to help countries where grain scarcity could trigger hunger. Russia must "do the right thing", Wallace told reporters in Madrid where he met his Spanish counterpart Margarita Robles, and...
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Meat producer Cranswick maintains 2023 outlook on tight check on costs

(Add details from statement, background, CEO comment) May 24 (Reuters) - British meat producer Cranswick on Tuesday stood by its outlook for the current fiscal year and reported higher annual profit, as it continues to rein in costs stemming from inflation, labour shortages, and supply chain issues. Cranswick, which traces...
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-India could restrict sugar exports to 10 mln T -govt source

* India started planning to curb sugar exports in March. * After higher output f'cast, India allowed some more exports. * Traders say exports of 10 mln T to help industry, government (Adds details, quotes) NEW DELHI/MUMBAI, May 24 (Reuters) - India plans to restrict sugar exports for the first...
Agriculture Online

Russian wheat prices rise with global prices, exports slow down

May 23 (Reuters) - Russian wheat export prices rose last week following higher wheat prices in Paris, analysts said on Monday, adding that the country's exports continued to slow down due to seasonal factors. Prices for wheat with 12.5% protein content from Black Sea ports were at $395-405 free on board (FOB) at the end of last week, up $10 from a week earlier, the Sovecon agriculture consultancy said. IKAR, another consultancy, said that the price rose by $20 to $410 per tonne, but there were no deals signed. Russia exported 300,000 tonnes of grains last week compared with 330,000 tonnes a week earlier, Sovecon said, citing data from ports. The consultancy expects Russia's May wheat exports at 800,000 tonnes, down from 2.2 million tonnes in April as the state export quota is being depleted. In the domestic market, prices fell due to the stronger rouble currency, muted demand from exporters and domestic consumers, as well as rising supply from farmers who liquidate their grain stocks ahead of the new crop. Spring grains were planted on 16.8 million hectares as of May 17 vs 17.0 million hectares a year ago as the sowing started to lag in Russia's Volga region, Sovecon said. Ample rains are expected in many wheat producing regions of Russia this week, including the southern Rostov region which has been dry recently. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - Domestic 3rd class 15,375 rbls/t -500 rbls wheat, European part ($258.40) of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 39,175 rbls/t -1,475 rbls (Sovecon) - Domestic sunflower 106,025 rbls/t -5,675 rbls oil (Sovecon) - Domestic soybeans 50,500 rbls/t unchanged (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,950-2,050/t +$50 oil (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,890/t -$50 oil (IKAR) - White sugar, $988.8/t +$28 Russia's south (IKAR) ($1 = 59.5000 roubles) (Reporting by Reuters Editing by Louise Heavens)
Agriculture Online

Malaysia PM says cabinet agrees to abolish approved permits for wheat

KUALA LUMPUR, May 23 (Reuters) - Malaysia's Prime Minister Ismail Sabri said on Monday his cabinet had agreed to abolish the approved permit requirement for importing wheat and the country would halt exports of 3.6 million chickens a month from June until production and prices stabilise. Malaysia last week scrapped...
Agriculture Online

Indonesia lawmakers call for push to curb spread of foot and mouth disease

JAKARTA, May 23 (Reuters) - Indonesia's government reported on Monday more than 20,000 livestock had been infected by foot and mouth disease in 16 provinces, as lawmakers urged authorities to find the source of the virus and ramp up efforts to prevent further spread. The infections have spread since the...
