City of Galesburg seeking input ahead of new City Manager search

Galesburg Police on Saturday, May 14th, around 9:20pm responded to the 100 block of Oren Drive at Kimberly Terrace in Galesburg for a report of a violation of an order of protection. Officers met with a female victim who told police that 33-year-old Chance Uhland came to the home and an argument ensued. Uhland made numerous threats to the female, threw items at her including a set of keys and a ring, damaged furniture, and departed before the police came. Uhland was added to the Galesburg Police’s pending arrest list after the incident for violating the order of protection and domestic battery. Later that night, Uhland returned to the home, pushed through a barricade the female set up at the front door, and punched a hole through the wall. Police additionally added charges of violating the order of protection and felony charges of criminal trespassing. Police were then called back to the residence the next day. Uhland could be heard yelling and crying inside the residence, and officers found him standing in a bathroom, according to police reports. Uhland refused to comply with police and officers were forced to deploy a taser and he was taken into custody. In total, Uhland was charged with four counts of Violation of Order of Protection, Felony Resisting a Peace Officer, Felony Criminal Trespassing, and Domestic Battery.

GALESBURG, IL ・ 8 DAYS AGO