Galesburg, IL

City of Galesburg seeking input ahead of new City Manager search

WGIL - Galesburg's news
 5 days ago
The City of Galesburg is seeking public input to help the Mayor and Council Members find the qualities desired in a new City Manager. Former City Manager Todd Thompson departed from Galesburg for Rock Island recently and...

WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg Police Department’s Amber Schlomer named Crime Stopper’s Officer of the Year

The Galesburg Area Crime Stoppers Board on Tuesday presented Galesburg Police Officer Amber Schlomer with the Officer of the Year award. The four-year veteran of the police department was selected by the board due to her recent successes including involvement as the first responding officer in a homicide case as well as gathering social media data that lead to an arrest in an attempted murder case.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Milan man dead in Monmouth shooting

Police in Monmouth are actively investigating a Monday night shooting that resulted in a Rock Island County man’s death. According to the Monmouth Police Department, officers responded to the 300-block of South 9th Street at around 7:02 for a reported shooting. Details of the incident are unclear but police...
MONMOUTH, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Richardson pleads not guilty in preliminary hearing in Henry County Court

The man charged with the death of Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy Nicholas Weist pleaded not guilty and demanded a jury trial during his preliminary hearing yesterday (May 23rd) at the Henry County Courthouse in Cambridge.22-year-old Daylon Richardson is charged with two counts of murder, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, and aggravated fleeing and eluding. Knox County Deputy Nicholas Weist was struck and killed by Richardson while laying down spike strips to stop the fleeing Richardson on Friday, April 29th. Officers were responding to a report of a man with a gun at the West Main Circle K in Galesburg when Richardson fled from police and headed north on U.S. Highway 150. A .40 caliber handgun was found outside Richardson’s wrecked vehicle according to ISP Special Agent Walt Willis who testified in court. Willis also testified that a cell phone recovered at the scene showed images of Richardson with a gun similar to the one found. Richardson also faces separate felony weapons charges, a felony cannabis charge, and a felony charge of “mob action” in Madison County, Illinois. A pretrial conference in Henry County is slated for 9 a.m. June 16, with a jury trial scheduled for the week of July 5.
HENRY COUNTY, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg woman wanted for burglary after stealing office building keys.

Galesburg Police investigated a report of Burglary to Bullis & Sundburg Insurance Company on the ground level of the Weinberg Arcade on Friday the 13th. An employee told police she left her personal office to show prospective renters an office space in the building. When she returned, someone had been in her office. She found a Casey’s bag with trash and food near her desk, and a coffee can containing several keys to the building to be missing. Police viewed security video of a male and a female suspect walking up the building’s fire escape about 40 minutes prior to GPD’s arrival. The female who was holding the coffee can full of keys in the video, was identified as 27-year-old Luz Carrillo of Galesburg. The white male subject had not yet been identified at the time of the police report. Luz Carrillo was added to the Galesburg Police Department’s pending arrest list and is facing a charge of burglary.
GALESBURG, IL
Government
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg Council authorizes grant submission for business park development; tables community center planning

Galesburg City Council on Monday, May 16th authorized submitting a grant application that if approved could land a $45 million investment in the Galesburg Business Park. The developer wants to construct a loop track and related infrastructure for an ag/rail-related endeavor. The city would operate as a pass-through entity for half of the project cost which if approved would come from U.S. Department of Transportation grants. Interim City Manager Wayne Carl said that if this project came to fruition it would also increase the chances of other businesses using the park. Carl says the developer wants to develop 80 acres with up to 130 acres. The entire business park is 330 acres. Aldermen also approved Gunther Construction as the contractor to resurface areas of the deteriorated asphalt surface and replace sidewalk curb ramps. $700,000 from the motor fuel tax fund paid for the cost. Interim City Manager Wayne Carl explained that $200,000 more than last year was budgeted for this work and due to rising costs, the bids were still over budget.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Council to consider authorizing $45M development grant; continue Community Center discussion

A potential developer is in the early stages of talks with the City of Galesburg for a portion of the Galesburg Business Park. Galesburg City Council will meet on Monday night and may authorize submitting a grant application for the park through the U.S. Department of Transportation. For the project to move forward, the City will need to apply for $22.5 million in federal grant funding with the total estimated cost of the project around $45 million. The funding is needed in order to construct a 15,000-foot loop track and related infrastructure. This agreement doesn’t obligate the city to spend anything, but if the grant was approved they would need to enter into an agreement with the developer and the U.S. Department of Transportation. The project is related to agricultural and rail that council documents say will positively impact regional agricultural producers. It’s expected that the USDOT will announce selected projects in August of 2022. If the project is chosen the work could begin as early as 2023.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

GPD investigating shots fired call on North St.

An investigation is ongoing at this time related to a shots fired call and a report of a vehicle striking a tree Thursday evening. According to the Galesburg Police Department at around 6:19, officers were called out to the 1100 block of East North Street for reports of shots fired and a vehicle striking a tree in the area.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Knox County Clerk/Recorder rolls out texting services program

Knox County Clerk and Recorder Scott Erickson says he’s glad to announce a new text program that provides another way for residents to get information from his office. The Text My Gov program lets residents text keywords or questions to a number which will then have a response that guides them on how to get what they need. The County Clerk and Recorder’s office handles lots of vital records, from marriage to death certificates to county code and land records. The County Clerk also oversees elections in Knox County. There’s an option within the Text My Gov program in which citizens can get up to 4 texts a month, updating them on Knox County election info. The easiest way to check out this texting service is to visit the County Clerk’s portion of www.co.knox.il.us.
KNOX COUNTY, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Garfield residence struck by gunfire on Friday

Galesburg Police early Friday afternoon (May 13th) responded to Garfield Avenue for a shots fired complaint. A home on Garfield Avenue was struck numerous times. A suspect vehicle was stopped near the intersection of Losey Street and Maple Avenue. According to police reports, a male subject heard about 15 shots while in his backyard and observed a blue Honda sedan traveling at a high rate of speed. Another male subject was able to provide dispatch with a license plate number. The witness also described a male suspect as a bald, shirtless, muscular man who departed on foot. Based on the witness’ accounts, the male subject in custody was released. A total of 13 shell casings were found in the area. The investigation is ongoing.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

New Galesburg Public Library construction site gets burglarized

Galesburg Police are investigating a burglary at the new Galesburg Public Library construction site. Police responded to the site in the 500 block of West Main Street on Thursday, May 5th, and met with the site superintendent. A Williams Brothers Construction Incorporated trailer was broken-into overnight or early that morning. An estimated $6,000 in tools were missing. The trailer also sustained damage during the break-in. Workers noticed the chain-link security fence had been cut and the trailer’s drop-down door clasps had been damaged. Workers told police all of the tools have “WBC” engraved on them. Most of the tools taken are Milwaukee Brand and include cordless saws, batteries, hammerdrill, rivet gun, grinder, spotlights, grease guns, drills, and lasers. There are no suspects at the time – the investigation is ongoing.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg man facing numerous charges for violating an order of protection and more after weekend incident

Galesburg Police on Saturday, May 14th, around 9:20pm responded to the 100 block of Oren Drive at Kimberly Terrace in Galesburg for a report of a violation of an order of protection. Officers met with a female victim who told police that 33-year-old Chance Uhland came to the home and an argument ensued. Uhland made numerous threats to the female, threw items at her including a set of keys and a ring, damaged furniture, and departed before the police came. Uhland was added to the Galesburg Police’s pending arrest list after the incident for violating the order of protection and domestic battery. Later that night, Uhland returned to the home, pushed through a barricade the female set up at the front door, and punched a hole through the wall. Police additionally added charges of violating the order of protection and felony charges of criminal trespassing. Police were then called back to the residence the next day. Uhland could be heard yelling and crying inside the residence, and officers found him standing in a bathroom, according to police reports. Uhland refused to comply with police and officers were forced to deploy a taser and he was taken into custody. In total, Uhland was charged with four counts of Violation of Order of Protection, Felony Resisting a Peace Officer, Felony Criminal Trespassing, and Domestic Battery.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Jern, Geoffrey A.

Geoffrey A. Jern, 54, of Galesburg, Illinois, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Atlanta, while visiting his daughters. He was born May 20, 1967, in Galesburg, the son of Milton and Phyllis Jern. He is survived by his mother, Phyllis Jern of Galesburg; three children, Nathan (Jessica) Nichols...
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg man facing charges after pointing replica gun at neighbors

A Galesburg man is wanted for Disorderly Conduct after causing a disturbance by pointing a replica gun at people. Galesburg Police on Wednesday, May 4th responded to a home in the 200 block of West North Street for reports of a male subject standing in a driveway pointing a gun at people while wearing full body armor. Callers told police the subject went into a detached garage. Officers arrived and made contact with the homeowner who said he was not aware of the incident, but the male subject was most likely his step-grandson who lives at the home with his girlfriend. Officers searched the garage and home, but the male subject 27-year-old Steven Wallace was not present. Police then discovered firearms in a bedroom used by Wallace. Wallace’s step-grandfather told police Steven is a convicted felon and he had no knowledge of the guns and wished for officers to confiscate them. A silver revolver replica was also found on the property which is believed to be the firearm dispatch received reports on. Wallace had been given a ride to Walmart and refused to return home. Wallace was added to the police department’s pending arrest list and is facing charges of Disorderly Conduct and a Knox County warrant for violation of probation.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg, IL
Radio designed for the People of Galesburg. Local news, weather and sports for Galesburg, Illinois and surrounding area. Including all of Knox County as well as Warren County in West Central Illinois.

