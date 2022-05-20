ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mecosta County, MI

May 20: Nonprofit, community events in Mecosta County

By Julie Norwood
 5 days ago
Looking for something to do? The Stay Local events calendar publishes a list of nonprofit and community events Tuesdays and...

Mecosta County VFW marks 90th anniversary

Veterans of Foreign Wars organizations are staples of many communities, and in Mecosta County the Albert Schiffer Post 2335 and Auxiliary celebrated a major milestone in reaching 90 years of serving the community.
Morley Community Center hosts Wellness Expo, Market

MORLEY — Morley Community Center recently hosted a Wellness Expo, in addition to its weekly Morley Market. The Spectrum Health Mobile Mammography unit was on hand to provide free mammograms to uninsured or underinsured women. For more information on future events, visit morleycenter.org/events .
ABOUT

The Pioneer, founded in 1862, has strong emphasis on community journalism with complete coverage of schools, government, courts and news of general interest. Complete local sports coverage is featured, as well as coverage of Ferris State University athletics.

 https://www.bigrapidsnews.com/

