ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Early-morning storms increase crash potential in SWFL

By WFTX Digital Team
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24G7Za_0fkaAfIl00

A series of early-morning storms are rolling through Southwest Florida, and drivers need to be on-guard for slick roads.

Several crashes have already been reported as of 5:30 a.m. throughout Lee County. While the heavy rains have not explicitly been named as a cause of these crashes, they are contributing to poor visibility at times as they roll through.

A crash on Summerlin Rd. near Boy Scout Drive around 7:30 a.m. sent one car landing on its roof in a nearby culvert. It isn't known at this time whether anyone sustained injuries in that crash.

Certified Meteorologist Trent Aric expects this round of storms to clear Southwest Florida by 9 a.m. when they exit Charlotte County. But, he cautions, it will not be the end of rain chances for the weekend.

Comments / 0

Related
Toni Koraza

Florida to Face a Devastating Weather Crisis, Experts Warn

Forecasters predict one of the scariest Atlantic hurricane seasons to date. Extreme weather is rapidly evolving to become more frequent and more devastating, according to a CoreLogic report. In 2021, some 21 named storms ripped through Florida during the Atlantic hurricane season, totaling over $70 billion in damages. It was the fourth-costliest season on record behind.
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Man killed in collision with traffic camera pole off I-75 in Lee County

A 33-year-old man from Lehigh Acres was killed in a crash with a traffic camera pole off of I-75 in Lee County Wednesday morning. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the man was traveling north in an SUV in the outside lane of I-75, at mile marker 139, around 8 a.m. He traveled off the roadway right, entered the grass shoulder and collided with a DOT traffic camera utility pole. The SUV rotated and came to rest against the pole on the grass shoulder.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Babcock Ranch pizzeria patio gate plowed through by vehicle

A vehicle drove through the patio of Pi Local Pizzeria in Babcock Ranch late Sunday night. The person responsible has not come forward. The restaurant posted on Facebook saying they were in the process of getting surveillance footage. The pizzeria is asking anyone who might have driven by at the...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lee County, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Most Wanted Wednesday: Featuring some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; May 25

This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida. This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).
LEE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Tropical disturbance in Gulf moves over Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - The 2022 Atlantic hurricane season doesn't begin until June 1, but forecasters at the National Hurricane Center (NHC) are already tracking a disturbance that was in the Gulf of Mexico. The area of low pressure that was over the north-central Gulf has now moved inland about 15...
PENSACOLA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southwest Florida#Swfl#Certified
WINKNEWS.com

Low flying plane captures attention of Lehigh Acres neighborhood

A low-flying plane rattles people in one Southwest Florida neighborhood. It turns out that the plane belongs to Lee County Mosquito Control and was doing pest control testing. When Wilberson Vilsaint shot the video of the plane flying low, he said he worried that the plane was flying too close to the ground.
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WINKNEWS.com

Man flown to hospital with serious injuries after Collier County crash

One person was transported by medflight with serious injuries from the scene of a crash in Collier County on Wednesday morning. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a car driven by a 25-year-old Naples man was traveling north on the left lane of Santa Barbara Boulevard around 6:20 a.m. when it traveled off the roadway, entered the median and collided with a palm tree. The driver was flown to Gulf Coast Medical Center with serious injuries.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Man Killed When Boat Crashes Into Power Pole in Florida Keys: FWC

Officials are investigating a weekend boat crash off the Florida Keys that sent seven people into the water, killing one man. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials said the crash took place Sunday off Islamorada. The boat's operator, 60-year-old Martin Mohr, lost control of the 22-foot Hydra-Sport and hit a power pole.
ISLAMORADA, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox4now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy