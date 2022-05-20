Early-morning storms increase crash potential in SWFL

A series of early-morning storms are rolling through Southwest Florida, and drivers need to be on-guard for slick roads.

Several crashes have already been reported as of 5:30 a.m. throughout Lee County. While the heavy rains have not explicitly been named as a cause of these crashes, they are contributing to poor visibility at times as they roll through.

A crash on Summerlin Rd. near Boy Scout Drive around 7:30 a.m. sent one car landing on its roof in a nearby culvert. It isn't known at this time whether anyone sustained injuries in that crash.

Certified Meteorologist Trent Aric expects this round of storms to clear Southwest Florida by 9 a.m. when they exit Charlotte County. But, he cautions, it will not be the end of rain chances for the weekend.