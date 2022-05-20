ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

Man dead after standoff with Cobb County police, chief says

 5 days ago
MABLETON, Ga. — A man is dead after he was found in a garage after an incident with Cobb County police, Chief Stuart Vanhoozer said.

Here’s what we know: Cobb County police responded to a residence in the 4400 block of Hicks Road in Mableton, just after 8:30 p.m. Thursday evening.

The 911 system alerted police that a male was threatening suicide at the location.

When police arrived on scene, they learned the male was shooting his weapon inside of the home, “presumably at family members,” Vanhoozer said.

Officials say the male began firing at police and they returned fire.

The suspect retreated after the gunfight.

Vanhoozer said officers held their position and called SWAT to ensure officers and neighbors on scene were safe.

SWAT team officers surrounded the perimeter off the home and then discovered the male dead inside of the garage.

Vanhoozer said no officers were injured and no one inside of the home had been shot by the man.

GBI responded to the scene and will conduct an independent investigation.

The officers involved will be placed on administrative leave pending results of the investigation, Vanhoozer said.

