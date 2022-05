The Marion Center School Board will meet tonight and is expected to give preliminary approval to the district’s budget for the next school year. While the proposed budget comes to $29,077,518, there are two options for the property taxes. Option one will increase taxes by 1.5 percent to 12.1425 mils. The other option will keep property taxes the same at 11.9631 mils. After tonight’s preliminary approval, the budget will be put out for display for the next month and is expected to be formally approved at the board’s meeting in June.

MARION CENTER, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO