Besides a few isolated showers/thundershowers, it's another overall nice day across western Montana with highs in the 60s. We'll start the day with a few isolated showers tomorrow morning, but then high pressure builds in. Temperatures will warm to the 60s and 70s for Wednesday, with highs mainly in the 70s by Thursday. A few locations could crack the 80 mark in the afternoon! The warmer temperatures will increase snowmelt and rivers will see increase in stream flows, but flooding is not anticipated at this time.

MONTANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO