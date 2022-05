UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio -- In the United States, people who are arrested are generally subject to a cash bail system dominated by commercial bail bondsmen. Rather than honoring a presumption of innocence until proven guilty, those who cannot pay bail are held in jail until trial, often for months. The system operates to the disadvantage of the poor while favoring others, regardless of guilt, simply because they have the resources to meet the terms of bail. Other than the United States, only one other country (the Philippines) has such a system.

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, OH ・ 18 HOURS AGO