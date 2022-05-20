ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CMS implementing action plan after three schools forfeit football seasons

By Anthony Kustura, wsoctv.com
 5 days ago
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is making new plans to ensure every sports team is playing by the rules.

The action comes after three of the district’s high school football teams were forced to forfeit their season’s results due to ineligible players.

The high schools -- Myers Park, West Charlotte and Julius L. Chambers -- each reported to the North Carolina High School Athletic Association that it played the 2021 football season with ineligible students on their teams.

Each school tossed out its results from last year, will pay a $250 fine and be forced to return any funds earned from home playoff games last fall. For Myers Park, that’s a loss of nearly $7,000.

Included in the plan are meetings for coaches, parents and players, as well as district-wide training. It will all begin before the start of the new school year in August.

Included in the plan are meetings for coaches, parents and players, as well as district-wide training. It will all begin before the start of the new school year in August.

NCHSAA helped CMS create its new action plan.

In a statement, a spokesperson from the association said it always works hard to ensure that rules are followed and properly enforced. It’s the responsibility of the school to report violations, which in this case, each of these schools did.

CMS received praise from North Carolina’s high school sports governing body for doing an “outstanding job” helping schools understand the rules and regulations.

