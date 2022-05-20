ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russell County, AL

Local organizations repair roof of military veteran’s widow

By Hannah James
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QSGNZ_0fka8VNu00

PHENIX CITY, Ala. ( WRBL )— The widow of a local veteran was honored by local organizations for the service her family provided to our country earlier today, May 19.

House of Heroes Chattahoochee Valley is local nonprofit assisting military veterans and spouses by servicing their homes at no cost to them.

Russell County native, Specialist E-4 Rufus Battle, served in the Army for six years before being honorably discharged in 1966. Specialist Battle passed July 23, 2002. He is survived by his wife Patricia Battle, who is getting a new roof, something she says she was not expecting.

“I’m overwhelmed. This is overwhelming to me. I’m a giver, I’m so used to pouring out into other peoples lives. Until, when it comes back to me, which I was not expecting, it’s just overwhelming,” Battle shares.

In addition to the repairs performed on her home, Battle was also presented with the American Flag in an Honor Ceremony.

Executive Director for House of Heroes Chattahoochee Valley Susan Wood spoke at the ceremony, thanking the Battle’s for their service.

“Our mission is to honor our military veterans and spouses, and we do that by coming out to your house and doing repairs. And I want to say thank you for your service to our nation,” Wood says.

This project was made possible by a partnership between Alliance Specialty Contractor, Inc. (ASP) and Columbus’ Home Depot. Members from both organizations were led to be a part of this project by one driving factor: gratitude.

“We’re just trying to give back to everyone that needs the help and can’t even do it themselves,” Chief Executive Contractor of ASP Jody Crum explains.

“We really respect and appreciate all of our military and that’s why we want to serve and give back,” Storm Damage Specialist at ASP Todd Quintard shares.

“We value the service that they provided for us, so now it’s our time to serve them,” Storm Damage Specialist at ASP Allen Rosaro says.

“My husband is in the military, so I was glad to be a part of this project to help out our military veterans,” Office Administrator at ASP Suheily Nacua says.

The project was planned in less than a month and is almost complete after one day of work.

“Well for us, to see the final result, which they’re almost done, it’s a great thing. Like I said, we put this together a couple of weeks ago… getting this done, it’s like a dream come true,” Assistant Manager of Columbus’ Home Depot Ricardo Vega says.

The expedited project is something Battle calls a miracle.

“A miracle is when a physical need, is met by a supernatural means. And this is exactly what that is,” Battle says.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Russell County, AL
City
Phenix City, AL
Russell County, AL
Government
Local
Alabama Government
Local
Alabama Society
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Widow#Wrbl#Asp#Home Depot
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy