ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Lack of Portland housing growing problem for people moving to Maine

By Adriana Sanchez
WMTW
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Maine — The pandemic has brought an influx of people to Southern Maine. Rental properties posted in Portland are typically not up for long. Families from bigger cities say the lack of housing is causing a problem they’ve never seen before. Jay Scagliotta is moving from...

www.wmtw.com

Comments / 4

Tabatha Flagg
5d ago

interesting that the article focuses on people moving to Maine. what about the people who already live there? what about all the local people facing homelessness in that city?

Reply
8
Related
WMTW

Community gardens are a growing trend in Maine

Community gardens are popping up all across Maine. Frank Wertheim with the University of Maine Cooperative Extension says community gardens have been popular in urban areas for decades but have steadily expanded into small towns and even rural areas over the past 15 to 20 years. He says there are now at least eight community gardens in York County, where he is based, and it seems more are being planned each year all across Maine.
YORK COUNTY, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maine#Housing Market#Rent Control#Refugees#Real Estate#Rentdata Org#Facebook
WMTW

Anthem to be dropped from another Maine health care provider

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Anthem insurance is being dropped from another health care provider in Maine. Coastal Women's Healthcare will be dropping health insurer Anthem as of Aug. 23, terminating its current agreement. Anthem, which is a for-profit company, is the largest insurer in the state and they provide coverage...
MAINE STATE
Down East

Can You Name This Maine Island and the Tug Wrecked on Its Shore?

In 1929, the 31-year-old son of a world-famous inventor purchased his first plot of land on this island, where he’d spent many happy summers since childhood. Over the next two decades, he acquired many more acres here but never built on them, instead preserving the island’s dramatic headlands and quiet woods from becoming building lots, eventually donating his parcels to the land trust he cofounded in 1954. Because of that trust — one of the first established on the East Coast — more than two-thirds of the island is permanently conserved. Some 12 miles of trail wind through spruce and balsam-fir forest and across rocky beaches and some of Maine’s tallest coastal cliffs. A trail on the island’s south end leads visitors to the rusted remains of a nearly 80-year-old shipwreck. It’s one of the island’s more photographed sites, as is the cottage overlooking it, owned over the years by two of the most prominent of the many artists the island famously attracts — not least because of those lovingly preserved wildlands.
MAINE STATE
observer-me.com

A cluster of Dover-Foxcroft businesses have closed or changed ownership in recent weeks

DOVER-FOXCROFT — Multiple businesses in Dover-Foxcroft have closed or announced changes in ownership in the past month. Last week downtown restaurant Charlie’s announced it was closing. On the same day, the owners of convenience store Fox Brook Variety, located less than a mile away, announced they had sold the business after 30 years in the family and will close at the end of June.
DOVER-FOXCROFT, ME
Q97.9

Is Driving Too Slow in the ‘Passing’ Lane Illegal in Maine?

We've all been there. Traveling along the highway, passing a few cars here and there and suddenly everything gets a little congested. Those hours of training you put in at the driving school tells you to move over to the left lane and pass the cars that are slowing the game down. Much to your surprise, the left lane is being occupied by someone going just as slow as the person in the right lane. Frustrating, yes. But is it actually illegal in Maine?
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Made in Maine: Erica Moody Metal Works

WALDOBORO, Maine — Being a renowned metal worker landed a Waldoboro woman inside the latest Duluth Trading Company clothing catalog. In our Made in Maine, we look inside Erica Moody's busy and loud metal shop. "It's interesting how it can be so rigid and strong but you can find...
WALDOBORO, ME
WGME

The 5 disease-carrying ticks you can find in Maine

(BDN) -- As tick populations increase across Maine, tick-borne diseases have become a public health issue in the state. Of the 15 species of ticks found in Maine, five of them pose very serious health threats to people. The five disease-carrying ticks in Maine are the deer tick, the dog...
MAINE STATE
machiasnews.com

Court reaffirms Maine’s intertidal zone is private property

Intertidal lands belong to the upland landowner and not the state of Maine, according to last month's ruling by Maine Superior Court Justice John O’Neil Jr. "This lawsuit is the latest battle in the war over the intertidal lands off Maine's coast," wrote O'Neill in his decision on Masucci et al. v. Judy's Moody, LLC et al., in which 24 plaintiffs brought five counts — all related to ownership and use of the land between low and high tide — against ten defendants.
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

Get Your Thrift On At These 17 Consignment Shops in Southern Maine

Growing up, I thought I was chained to the Falmouth Goodwill. I didn’t know other thrift stores existed, I never went looking, and I never really thought much about it. When I needed something, my mom brought me to the Falmouth location. Once I was able to drive, I expanded my horizons and started splitting my thrift time between Goodwill and the Salvation Army.
PORTLAND, ME
NECN

Some Maine Residents Are Killing the Wrong Moth, Conservationists Say

The browntail moth caterpillar is an invasive pest that can cause a rash and respiratory distress in humans. They’re expected to be especially bad this year because of weather conditions. Destroying the caterpillars’ nests is one way to mitigate their spread. However, some residents are destroying the nests of...
MAINE STATE
92 Moose

30 Unwritten Maine Rules That All the Locals Know

Every state has rules and laws, that is just a fact. However, locals always know some other "rules" that may not legally be enforced but are honored by other residents. Still being new to Maine, I am not even close to knowing all the unwritten rules (or lets be real, even all the enforced laws) in Maine. So, what did I do?
MAINE STATE
The Maine Writer

Visiting Moosehead Lake in Maine

If you are planning a visit to Maine, one place you should definitely plan on visiting is Moosehead Lake in Greenville. Coming from Portland, Maine, it is only a three-hour drive, and it is definitely worth the drive. The lake is Maine's largest lake and the second largest lake in New England, with nearly 75,000 acres. Moosehead is a natural lake almost forty miles long that was formed over 12,000 years ago when glaciers retreated from Maine.
PORTLAND, ME
94.3 WCYY

Mainers Rank The Best Fried Clams Along Route 1 Ahead of Memorial Day Weekend

We're all well aware that Memorial Day Weekend is the unofficial start to summer, but the official start to when "the hounds are released" and Maine -- especially Coastal Maine -- is flooded with tourists pretty much all the way through Labor Day Weekend. People from away come from near and far to take in all things Vacationland -- the amazing beaches, the gorgeous lighthouses, and the insanely delicious food.
MAINE STATE
observer-me.com

What’s behind the decades-long battle to legalize Sunday hunting in Maine

Massachusetts, the other holdout, is considering ending its prohibition through proposed legislation. In Maine, the debate recently heated up again during the current Legislative session, when more bills aimed at opening the door for some form of Sunday hunting failed — for approximately the 35th time in the past 40 years — when they did not earn the support of the Committee on Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy