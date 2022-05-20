A cooldown on the way for the weekend

Hello everyone!

This afternoon will be several degrees cooler than yesterday. Easterly winds of 5 to 20 mph will help keep temperatures in the 70’s, 80’s, and low 90’s for most locations. Amarillo should top out around 80. But we’re not finished, tomorrow and Sunday could struggle to reach the upper 60’s and low 70’s during the afternoon. Also, there is a slight chance for drizzle or light rain in the morning, and than again late on Sunday night. Rain chances could actually increase for Monday with scattered showers and thunderstorms, and then back to light showers on Tuesday morning. Tuesday afternoon should reach back into the 70’s.

Have a safe and enjoyable weekend and enjoy the cooler weather!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris