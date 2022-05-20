ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A cooldown on the way for the weekend

By Maria Pasillas
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 5 days ago
Hello everyone!

This afternoon will be several degrees cooler than yesterday. Easterly winds of 5 to 20 mph will help keep temperatures in the 70’s, 80’s, and low 90’s for most locations. Amarillo should top out around 80. But we’re not finished, tomorrow and Sunday could struggle to reach the upper 60’s and low 70’s during the afternoon. Also, there is a slight chance for drizzle or light rain in the morning, and than again late on Sunday night. Rain chances could actually increase for Monday with scattered showers and thunderstorms, and then back to light showers on Tuesday morning. Tuesday afternoon should reach back into the 70’s.

Have a safe and enjoyable weekend and enjoy the cooler weather!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

Local high school graduations, inclement weather information

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – High school students across the Amarillo and Canyon areas are expected to celebrate their graduations this week. However, the risk of rain on the High Plains may lead some schools to reschedule their ceremonies. MyHighPlains.com compiled graduation information for high schools in Amarillo, and alternate schedules the schools have said they […]
The 806: Faded Skin Barbershop

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Local businesses and well known spots are some of the main components of the Amarillo economy, and we want to highlight them. We’re starting a new segment here on Today In Amarillo called “The 806”. Our guy Chef Ron and myself will feature a local business right here every Wednesday morning. […]
Randall County bans sale, use of fireworks due to wildfire danger

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Randall County Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday a “Declaration of Local Disaster” has been issued which prohibits the sale, use, and discharge of all fireworks in Randall County due to the increase in fire danger throughout the county. According to the County Office, recent high temperatures have created “near […]
Randall County issues fireworks ban

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)- According to the Randall County Sheriff’s Office, the Randall County Commissioner’s Court has prohibited the sale, use, and discharge of all fireworks in Randall County. This comes after the county issued a “Declaration of Local Disaster”on May 24 effective immediately. The court issued the declaration in response to record high temperatures and […]
