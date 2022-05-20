ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, CT

Summer-like temperatures move in for a hot and humid weekend

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 5 days ago

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says summer temperatures arrive early with heat and humidity sticking around for Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the upper-80s along the shoreline and low- to mid-90s inland.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i3l6g_0fka7T9j00

A heat advisory was issued in Fairfield, New Haven, Middlesex and New London counties from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday as high temperatures and humidity could cause heat-related illnesses to occur.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aGhc9_0fka7T9j00

A cold front will come through late Sunday night and will bring an end to the summer-like weather. Teeling says it will be much cooler and less humid on Monday and for the rest of the week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07GIH2_0fka7T9j00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OFZB5_0fka7T9j00

OVERNIGHT: Early rain and storm, otherwise partly to mostly cloudy and muggy. Low of 63.

SATURDAY: Hazy, hot and humid. High of 88.

SUNDAY: Hazy, hot and humid with some thunderstorms possible toward evening and at night. High of 87.

MONDAY: Morning clouds give way to partly sunny skies in the afternoon. Cooler and less humid. High of 75.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. High of 70.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. High of 69.

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

Mix of sun and clouds Thursday; scattered showers expected Friday

Thursday will feature a mix of sun and clouds but will remain dry with highs near 70 degrees. Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says Friday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers developing later in the day. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible in the evening. Teeling says Saturday...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New London, CT
City
Fairfield, CT
City
New Haven, CT
News 12

Teen charged in deadly stabbing of Fairfield Prep student released on $2 million bond

Raul "Lito" Valle, the 16-year-old Milford resident accused in the stabbing death of Fairfield Prep student Jimmy McGrath, has been released from custody after posting $2 million bond. Valle, a student at St. Joseph High School in Trumbull, walked out of the Milford courthouse with his father's arm protectively around him. He, his family members and his attorney had no comment as they left.
FAIRFIELD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Humid#National Weather Service#Storm Watch Team
News 12

Governor: Texas gunman said he was going to attack school

The gunman who massacred 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Texas warned in online messages sent minutes before the attack that he had shot his grandmother and was going to shoot up a school, the governor said Wednesday. Salvador Ramos, 18, used an AR-15-style semi-automatic rifle...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
News 12

Newburgh man convicted of 2019 fatal shooting

A Newburgh man has been convicted of first-degree murder in a 2019 shooting. Cornelius Stubbs, 50, faces life in prison without parole when he is sentenced in September, according to the Orange County District Attorney's Office. Stubbs and 49-year-old Carlos Rivera were charged in the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Chelsea...
NEWBURGH, NY
News 12

News 12

78K+
Followers
26K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy