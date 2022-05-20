Summer-like temperatures move in for a hot and humid weekend
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says summer temperatures arrive early with heat and humidity sticking around for Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the upper-80s along the shoreline and low- to mid-90s inland.
A heat advisory was issued in Fairfield, New Haven, Middlesex and New London counties from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday as high temperatures and humidity could cause heat-related illnesses to occur.
A cold front will come through late Sunday night and will bring an end to the summer-like weather. Teeling says it will be much cooler and less humid on Monday and for the rest of the week.
OVERNIGHT: Early rain and storm, otherwise partly to mostly cloudy and muggy. Low of 63.
SATURDAY: Hazy, hot and humid. High of 88.
SUNDAY: Hazy, hot and humid with some thunderstorms possible toward evening and at night. High of 87.
MONDAY: Morning clouds give way to partly sunny skies in the afternoon. Cooler and less humid. High of 75.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny. High of 70.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. High of 69.
