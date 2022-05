Massachusetts weather has been absolutely beautiful lately and the sounds, smells, and sights of summer are in the air. Here in the Berkshires, the weather has been downright gorgeous. I have been witnessing plenty of lawn mowing activity. I have been passing by a growing number of walkers when taking my walks and I have been listening to the birds converse with each other in the early morning hours. In addition, I have noticed the delicious scents coming from outside grills in my neighborhood, pure joy. All of the signs of summertime are here in the Berkshires and it is a wonderful treat for our senses.

BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO