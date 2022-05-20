City of Detroit helping teens, young adults find jobs through Grow Detroit's Youth Program

The city of Detroit is giving young people direct access to dozens of employers through its Grow Detroit's Youth Talent Program .

The program is open to any Detroiter aged 14 to 24.

It gives teenagers and young adults a chance to see what's jobs are out there across metro Detroit.

In 2021, Grow Detroit's Young Talent Program employed over 8,000 people.

"The impact on this city is almost indescribable," Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said.

The career expo service helps city residents looking for summer jobs and careers.

"This is giving them an opportunity to really explore, have an informed choice, and hopefully by the time they graduate high school, make some real decisions about their careers," the program's Chief Officer Stephanie Nixon said.

She says even during the pandemic, they weren't letting anything stop their mission.

"In 2020 we had to pivot to a 100% virtual experience. We did it in 90 days. It was crazy," she said. "We never even thought about canceling the program."

This year they plan to offer even more than before. New additions include a screening process to match participants to specialized programs and financial counselors who can teach young people about money management.

Detroiters interested in the program have until 5 p.m. on Friday, May 20 to apply .