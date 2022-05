NBADraft has revealed their mock draft for the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Cleveland Cavaliers have three picks in the upcoming 2022 NBA Draft. They have three picks in the upcoming 2022 NBA Draft, one in the first round at No. 14, and two in the second round, at picks 39 and pick 58. They can remake their entire roster if they hit on two of the three picks, and be able to upgrade their roster a bit by trading away a few lesser pieces and replacing them with the rookies.

