Authorities have released the name of the Hutchinson woman that died in a wrong-way crash near Jordan Sunday morning. She’s identified as 19-year-old Arianna Vos. The State Patrol says Vos was a passenger in a vehicle hit by a wrong-way driver just before 3:30am at Highway 169 and Delaware Avenue. The driver and another passenger in the vehicle, 20-year-old Cassidy Martin from Gaylord and 20-year-old Alyssa Grutt from Hutchinson, were taken to HCMC for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

HUTCHINSON, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO