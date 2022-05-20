ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianola, IA

Indianola Public Library Summer Kick Off Event Coming

By Andrew Swadner
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Indianola Public Library is inviting the public to come and enjoy their summer events, including the summer reading program, laser tag, adult crafting...

Pella Community Art Center Adds Dyeing Garden

One of the new features of the Pella Community Art Center is a new dyeing garden. Director Mary Robertson says they are offering two six-week sessions this summer about natural color dyeing and the plants needed to do so. Projects will include journal making, papermaking, Anthotype sun printing, pounded flower pictures, leaf printmaking, eco-dyeing aprons, and tote bags, all in the Central College Garden northwest of the Roe Center. Find out how to sign up for art classes in Pella at the City of Pella website.
PELLA, IA
Indianola Bike Fest Promoting Bike Safety

The Indianola Mayor’s Youth Council is hosting Bike Fest 2022 in June, an event promoting bicycle safety and fun for Indianola kids. The event will include educational events such as how to cross a street safely and the importance of helmets and other safety equipment, as well as prizes given out throughout the event. The KNIA Big Red Radio will be on location playing music and making announcements. Bike Fest 2022 will be on Saturday, June 11th from 10am to noon in the Irving Elementary parking lot.
INDIANOLA, IA
Knoxville School Board to Establish Ken Locke Preservation Committee

The Knoxville School Board held a discussion Monday about establishing a Ken Locke Stadium Preservation Committee. Knoxville School District Business Manager Craig Mobley spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the committee. When our facilities Task Force made their recommendation to spend the 2.5 million dollars, part of that recommendation included creating...
KNOXVILLE, IA
Let’s Talk Knoxville- Knoxville School Board Recap

Our guest on today’s Let’s Talk Knoxville is Knoxville School District Business Manager Craig, Mobley as we talk about the most recent school Board meeting. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
KNOXVILLE, IA
Knoxville Ambassadors Held Ribbon Cutting

The Knoxville Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors held a ribbon-cutting at Rejuvenate Rx at 114 W. Robinson Street in Knoxville on Tuesday. The event celebrated the relocation of Rejuvenate RX. Rachel Davis the owner of Rejuvenate RX spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about how the new location will affect the business. “We...
KNOXVILLE, IA
People’s Bank Announces New Board Member

People’s Bank announced that Megan Weiler Green is the newest member of their Board of Directors. Megan lives in Pella and is currently the counsel and engineering manager at Weiler in Knoxville and Weiler Forestry in Georgia. Megan is also a member of Weiler’s Senior Leadership Team and serves as president of the Weiler Foundation for Charitable giving. Megan is also active on several community leadership teams, including Habitat For Humanity of Marion County, the Marion County Economic Development Commission, Pleasantville High School Ag Council, and the Knoxville Housing Steering Committee.
KNOXVILLE, IA
Let’s Talk Indianola – Warren County Recorder Candidate Steve Garrett

Today’s Let’s Talk Indianola features one of four Republican Party candidates for Warren County Recorder, Steve Garrett. All four candidates will be featured on Let’s Talk Indianola throughout the week. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS...
INDIANOLA, IA
Indianola Water Resource Recovery Facility Update

The City of Indianola has released an update on the Water Resource Recovery Facility construction for the first several months of 2022. Water Superintendent Rick Graves tells KNIA News the project is a new state-of-the-art facility, and is projected to be fully complete by June. A drone flight video over the construction site is available below.
INDIANOLA, IA
Indianola Grass Clippings and Length Ordinances

The City of Indianola wants to remind residents about city ordinances regarding grass on lawns and property, in addition to yard waste disposal. The city asks residents to not leave grass clippings or debris in the street, as it can clog up storm drains and sewers. Grass is also required by the city to not grow higher than 8 inches of height in developed areas and 12 inches of height in underdeveloped areas. The Indianola Brush Facility is open on Thursdays from noon to 7pm, Saturdays from 9am to 4pm, and Sundays from noon to 4pm.
INDIANOLA, IA
Pella School Board Met Monday for Final Time During Academic Year

The Pella School Board met for the final time during the 2021-22 academic calendar Monday. A public hearing was scheduled for a special meeting on June 23rd to approve a contract for the new Early Childhood Center. The board also approved the sale of $28.3 million in bonds to Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Red Bank, New Jersey at an interest rate of 4.12%. Additionally, a new policy offering health insurance options to district employees who work less than a full-time schedule was also approved as an incentive to attract more employees in needed areas. A $500 referral bonus and $2,000 incentive bonus policy was approved as it relates to the hiring of new bus drivers if both the individual making the referral and those starting the job meet certain requirements. The board approved most of the 2022-23 registration fees–maintaining current rates, and renewed various vendor contracts. The sanctioning of girls’ wrestling as a sport at Pella High School, and a subsequent sharing agreement with Pella Christian were also approved. A review of Measurable Results Assessment data was held for the Leader in Me program.
PELLA, IA
Let’s Talk Pella – Pella Schools Latest

Superintendent Greg Ebeling discusses this week’s Pella School Board meeting. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Pella.
PELLA, IA
Warren County Supervisors Hold Work Session

The Warren County Board of Supervisors met in a work session and a special session Tuesday. The board first met in a work session to discuss the Warren County Justice Center insurance information, American Rescue Plan Act funded projects, the Fox Ridge Development Easement, and goal setting with Callahan Municipal Consultants.
WARREN COUNTY, IA
Thrive Knoxville Releases Town Talk Video

Thrive Knoxville has produced a video series called Town talk which covers a different topic highlighting positive developments in Knoxville. The most recent video is about housing projects in Knoxville. Marion County Engineer Tyler Christian spoke to KNIA/KRLS News about the video. “The new video highlights the housing developments and...
KNOXVILLE, IA
Pella Veterans’ Groups Hosting Memorial Day Ceremony

VFW Post 5242 and American Legion Post 89 in Pella will co-host the annual Memorial Day service this coming weekend. The event featuring a tribute to veterans who died in the past year, a performance by the Pella Barbershop Singers, and an American Legion Firing Squad salute with the playing of Taps will begin at 2 p.m. this Sunday in the Pella Memorial Building. State VFW Commander Michael Braman will be the speaker. The public is invited to attend.
PELLA, IA
Pella School Board Holding Final Meeting of 2021-22 School Year

The Pella School Board meets for the final time during the 2021-22 academic calendar today. The board will consider most of the 2022-23 registration fees and renewal of various vendor contracts. The sanctioning of girls’ wrestling as a sport at Pella High School, and a subsequent sharing agreement with Pella Christian are also on the agenda. Prior to action items, a review of Measurable Results Assessment data will be held for the Leader in Me program. A public hearing will also be scheduled to approve a contract for the new Early Childhood Center. The Pella School Board meeting begins at 4:30 this afternoon in the Pella High School library, and can also be found online.
PELLA, IA
Marion County Board of Supervisors to Partner with Pleasantville on Adkins Development

The Marion County Board of Supervisors met in a regular session Tuesday. The board discussed the Adkins Development in Pleasantville. The development will be done on 36.5 acres of land on the west edge of Pleasantville and will include five commercial properties and residential areas. The city of Pleasantville asked the county to contribute 2.3 million dollars for infrastructure for the project at the last Supervisors meeting. After discussion, the board passed a motion to partner with the city of Pleasantville in regards to the Adkins Development. The board approved a request for north ditch grading off the right-of-way on McKimber Street. The board also approved resolutions for Tax Credit and Exemption Applications for the fiscal year 2023 including Homestead Credit Applications, Disabled Veteran Homestead Credit Applications, Military Exemption Applications, and Family Farm Tax Credit Applications.
PLEASANTVILLE, IA
Indianola School Board to Review Contracts

The Indianola School Board meets in regular session this evening. The board will consider the 2022-23 handbooks, issue the 2022-23 contracts for district staff, and a budget amendment. They will also review the meeting reports from the board curriculum, finance, and facilities meetings. The meeting begins at 5pm in the boardroom of the District Office Administration Building.
INDIANOLA, IA
Indianola Memorial Day Parade One Week Away

The Indianola American Legion Post 165 in Indianola is holding a Memorial Day parade one week from today, followed by a service at the IOOF Cemetery. Joe Moody with the American Legion tells KNIA News the service honors and recognizes American Soldiers who gave the ultimate sacrifice in serving in the nation’s military, and will involve the raising the American Flag and the playing of Taps, and he hopes people know the significance of the ceremony. The parade begins at 10am, with the ceremony following the conclusion of the parade.
INDIANOLA, IA
Pella, Knoxville Golf Teams Place in Top 5 at State

The boys golf teams of Marion County finished their season in the top five of Class 3A. The Pella boys were 4th in Class 3A and Knoxville tied for 5th at the State Golf Meet in Ames after two days of competition. Will Simpson of Pella placed 2nd among individuals and Evan Smith of Knoxville was tied for 4th.
KNOXVILLE, IA
Congressional Candidate Christina Bohannan Holds Event in Indianola

US House of Representatives candidate Democrat Christina Bohannan visited Indianola on Sunday, holding a meet and greet with voters in conjunction with statewide candidates Joe Kerner and Lisa Fleishman. Bohannan tells KNIA News what she hears most when campaigning is people are tired of the divisiveness in politics, and she wants to go back to debating the issues, rather than attacks or distractions.
INDIANOLA, IA

