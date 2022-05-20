Flood Advisory issued for Butler, Hamilton, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-25 22:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-25 22:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Champaign; Clark; Fayette; Greene; Madison A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CHAMPAIGN...NORTHWESTERN FAYETTE...CLARK NORTHEASTERN GREENE AND WESTERN MADISON COUNTIES At 1006 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near South Charleston, moving north at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Springfield, Urbana, London, South Charleston, Mechanicsburg, Choctaw Lake, Harmony, Lisbon, Brighton, Lafayette, South Vienna, Tremont City, South Solon, Catawba, Mutual, Rosemoor, Powhattan, Selma, Catawba Station and Gladstone. This includes I-70 in Ohio between mile markers 53 and 78. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH ・ 1 HOUR AGO