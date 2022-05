CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA (May 17, 2022)– Norsan Media, one of the largest Spanish-language media companies in the Southeast, today announced the promotion of Vanessa Gongora to Territory Director of South Carolina and Florida. She will have the primary responsibility of overseeing sales and collaborating with talent and promotions teams, now with the addition of the Florida market.

