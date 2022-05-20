BrightMa Farms adds Innovative Process Engineering company collaboration to hemp industrial cluster for development of ‘negative carbon’ cement products

CHARLESTON, SC – May 20, 2022: Holder Properties, Inc. is proud to announce that Total Quality Logistics (TQL), one of the largest third-party logistics firms in North America, has leased 40,589 SF of office space at Marshside, Charleston’s newest waterfront office located in Nowell Creek Village on Daniel Island. “TQL is one of the fastest growing companies in our region, so we are thrilled to have them as a tenant at Marshside and as a part of the Nowell Creek Village community,” said Billy Cooke, Principal and Head of Leasing at Holder Properties. "The size of this deal is extremely impressive for Charleston's class-A office market and is a testament to our business plan for Marshside. When renovations are complete later this summer, Marshside will provide an office product that helps employers recruit employees and foster collaboration and innovation."

