BrightMa Farms adds Innovative Process Engineering company collaboration to hemp industrial cluster for development of ‘negative carbon’ cement products
BrightMa Farms of Charleston, South Carolina (BrightMa) is pleased to announce, in partnership with SonoAsh Engineered Materiels of Maryland (SonoAsh) an industry leading collaboration to develop carbon negative building materials (green cement) that address the global building products industry requirements for low carbon materials. BrightMa Farms is a vertically...crbjbizwire.com
Comments / 0