Horry County, SC

Horry County shares information on early voting ahead of June primaries

By Adrianna Seals
 5 days ago

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Government has shared information about early voting ahead of the June primaries. This comes after South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster signed a bill that set rules for early voting.

The county posted the early voting information on the Horry County Government Facebook page. The post says In-person Absentee Voting has been replaced with a two-week early voting period. Any voter can visit an early-voting location in their county and vote like they would on Election day.

The post says early voting for the June primaries starts Tuesday, May 31 and ends Friday, June 10. Locations are open weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Early voting locations are not open on Saturdays or Sundays.

Locations in Horry County include the Voter’s Registration and Elections Office, North Strand Recreation Center, South Strand Recreation Center, and the Carolina Forest Library.

You are asked to bring your Photo ID or voter registration card.

Primary voting takes place June 14 in South Carolina. Early voting for any races that turn to runoffs after the primaries will take place Wednesday, June 22 to Friday, June 24 at the same times and locations listed above.

There are also changes to the Absentee Voting laws in South Carolina. A press release on the Horry County Government website says In-person Absentee Voting is no longer authorized by law. Now, Absentee Voters will only be able to vote with mail-in ballots before Election Day.

For more information, contact the Horry County Voter’s Registration and Elections Office or visit scvotes.gov .

Community Policy