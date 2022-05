Several years ago, we interviewed our next guest when she became the youngest ever South Carolina Young Entrepreneur of the Year after successfully inventing and marketing a unique hair barrette while in grade school. Now that she’s in high school, she has branched out into additional products and continues to be noticed by national TV shows. Mike Switzer interviews Gabby Goodwin, CEO of Confidence in Columbia, SC.

