ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton County, NY

Attack of the caterpillars, the sequel

Adirondack Explorer
Adirondack Explorer
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cRJNd_0fka0hk400
Spongy moth caterpillars eating leaves on a tree last year at Pinnacle Preserve in Bolton. The caterpillars did widespread damage across northern New York last year, a pattern that’s predicted to repeat again as this year’s crop of caterpillars begin to hatch. Photo by Paul Post

Spongy moths are beginning to hatch, repeat damage to trees

Miles and Kelly Moody’s Clinton County apple orchard was stripped bare of leaves and several 90-foot-tall pines were killed and had to be cut down, at considerable expense.

Their difficulty is one small example of the widespread devastation caused by last year’s massive spongy moth infestation that’s plaguing northern New York again as tiny caterpillars have just started to emerge, devouring everything in sight.

Previously known as gypsy moths, the moths were re-named for their spongy-looking egg masses. Oaks are the voracious insects’ preferred food choice, but they’ll attack both deciduous and coniferous trees while invading forests and residential settings alike.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WZJ6H_0fka0hk400
A close up look at a female gypsy moth and egg mass, taken in fall 2021. Explorer file photo by Melissa Hart

“At one point we could look out our window and the driveway looked like it was moving because there were so many caterpillars,” said Miles Moody of rural Morrisonville. “They’re perforating leaves again. It’s like a sieve. There are so many holes in leaves you can look right through them.”

“We’ve been here 44 years and we’ve never seen this,” his wife, Kelly, said.

Help on the way

The Moodys are doing their best to combat caterpillars by hand, while awaiting an aerial organic compound application by Lowville-based Duflo Spray Chemical Company, one of several such firms in upstate New York.

Owner Jeff Duflo he’s already received more than 400 calls from parties seeking help from the Thousand Islands to northern Vermont. But the problem is much larger as infestations are anticipated from Michigan to Quebec.

This has created a shortage of spray product he uses, called Btk, which is fermented like beer in large stainless steel vats. “They started production in January,” Duflo said. “It’s a bigger issue than people realize. The spongy moth population is growing. We’re actually on the upswing in this area.”

Aerial spraying, which may cost from $30 to $100 per acre depending on the applicator and location, is quite effective, but also heavily dependent on weather and timing. “The next few weeks are the most critical,” Duflo said. “You need 75-100 percent leaf development and larvae have to be migrating up the tree and starting to feed on leaves. That’s when the spray period begins. Our target date was May 17. I have people in each area sending me photographs with a ruler next to larvae, plus close-up photos of leaves to see what leaf development is taking place.”

When first emerging, tiny caterpillars are comparable in size to thin pencil lead. But they grow quickly and are soon no longer susceptible to spraying, usually by early- to mid-June when they wreak the most havoc.

“Last year it was basically like Godzilla going through Tokyo, destroying everything.”

— Jim Lieberum, Warren County Soil & Water Conservation District manager

Prospect Mountain, overlooking Lake George village, and long sections of the Adirondack Northway from Saratoga Springs to Canada, particularly in Warren and Essex counties, were completely defoliated last summer.

“Then we got a lot of rain. Within two weeks they were gone. That’s exactly what happens,” he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XtGw6_0fka0hk400
An example of tree defoliation seen along I-87 near Warrensburg. Photo provided by Warren County Soil Conservation District

Rain activates a fungus in the ground that kills newly-hatched caterpillars before they climb into tree canopies. So officials are hopeful that a heavy storm Monday followed by more precipitation on Thursday this week will have such effects.

The fungus is one two natural enemies of the spongy moth. The other is a virus tends to build up in outbreaks with high populations, which eventually crash.

Spongy moths have been in the U.S. for about 150 years, after being introduced from Europe for silk production. Like many non-native insects, they began spreading and now range from northern Minnesota to North Carolina. Outbreaks typically occur every 10 to 15 years and last two or three years.

This year’s outlook

Most healthy trees grow new leaves, usually in July, in the first year of infestation, although mortality is possible after two years of moderate to severe defoliation, especially during a hot, dry summer. Conifers that lose all their needles will likely die.

Associate Professor Dylan Parry, of the State University of New York College of Environmental Science and Forestry, has done extensive spongy moth research. “The outbreak in Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island in 2016 to 2018 killed tens of thousands of oaks because it overlapped with drought,” he said. “We got lots of rain here last July and into the fall so the trees should mostly be able to withstand defoliation.”

However, the state Department of Environmental Conservation is spending more than $85,000 to treat about 3,300 acres at some of last year’s hardest hit sites, primarily in Central and Western New York, such as Rome Sand Plains Unique Area and Allegany State Park near the Pennsylvania border.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02Dy1s_0fka0hk400
A male (dark) and female (light) spongy moth. Photo courtesy of Warren County Soil & Water Conservation District

“Winter egg mass surveys and reports of hatching caterpillars indicate that these areas may be hit again,” DEC forester Robert Cole said. “Spongy moth presence was scattered across most of the state so infestations are possible just about anywhere.”

Last year, Lake George area hiking trails near Bolton Landing were overrun by caterpillars, whose tiny black feces rains down as they munch away on leaves overhead.

“It’s gross,” Lieberum said. “I know some people ended up canceling reservations at RV parks. People coming up to hike, who want to see a lot of nice trees, certainly it’s going to change their minds.”

“No one likes caterpillar poop or millions of hungry caterpillars crawling around.”

— Associate Professor Dylan Parry, SUNY ESF

What homeowners can do

Spraying may not be practical or possible in residential settings. But people can fight back, said Adam Wild, director of Cornell University’s Uihlein Maple Research Forest in Lake Placid.

One way is to wrap a piece of burlap around the trunk of a tree and tie it with string or rope in the middle of the burlap so the top half of the burlap folds down over the string. As the spongy moth caterpillars are climbing back up the trunk of tree they will get caught in the fold of the burlap. Either scrape off caterpillars or remove and submerge the burlap in soapy water.

Some people put sticky-surfaced tape around the trunks of trees and scrape off trapped caterpillars.

In late summer and fall, property owners should look for and destroy egg masses.

At this point there’s no way to predict what type of infestation might occur next year. Officials just hope the problem runs its course sooner rather than later. “This year’s defoliation could be similar to last year,” Cole said. “We started to see virus and fungus activity, along with egg parasitism, late last season so we are hopeful that it will increase. The season has just begun and wet weather over the next few weeks could have a positive impact.”

Comments / 0

Related
WCAX

New York Republicans try to repeal HALT Act

The first official cases of bird flu in Vermont started showing up last month after two bald eagles were found dead in Grand Isle and Chittenden Counties. Departing Burlington tenants leave discarded items on city property. Updated: 5 hours ago. With many leases expiring June 1, hundreds of tenants in...
BURLINGTON, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Officials address the dangers of swimming holes

Officials addressed the dangers of the Bolton Potholes after a 21-year-old Burlington man drowned on Saturday. They say it is important to know the dangers before you go to places like this. Stephanie Busch, the Injury Prevention Chief of the Vermont Department of Health says some of the dangers around natural swimming holes and other bodies of water right now is that the water is still really cold, even though the temperature is really hot.
BURLINGTON, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Clinton County, NY
City
Saratoga Springs, NY
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Minnesota State
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Connecticut State
City
Lake Placid, NY
City
Morrisonville, NY
Adirondack Explorer

Tioga Point camp sites reopening after voltage scare

National Grid fixes electrical cable under Raquette Lake. Tioga Point State Campground, recently designated as unavailable for use, will open this season after all with camping resuming on Friday. The re-opening is a big change from the state’s stance earlier this month, when it said the boat-access site on Raquette...
LONG LAKE, NY
WCAX

New York looking to rename bridges in honor of fallen trooper

PLATTSBURGH, NY. (WCAX) - New York is looking to name bridges on Interstate 87 over the Saranac River after a fallen state trooper. A bill sponsored by Assemblyman Billy Jones, D-Chateaugay Lake, passed the state Assembly Monday. It would rename the bridges after Tpr. Brian Falb. Falb died of cancer...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WCAX

Veterans’ retreat center purchases Malone campus

MALONE, N.Y. (WCAX) - Veterans helping veterans is the mission behind a new retreat center in New York’s North Country. The sights and sounds of the Adirondacks can offer peace of mind, and that is exactly what Homeward Bound Adirondacks hopes it can give to veterans across the country.
MALONE, NY
WCAX

Departing Burlington tenants leave discarded items on city property

The first official cases of bird flu in Vermont started showing up last month after two bald eagles were found dead in Grand Isle and Chittenden Counties. Republicans in Albany are trying to repeal the HALT Act. Tuesday Weathercast. Updated: 5 hours ago. Your Tuesday evening outlook. Veterans’ retreat center...
BURLINGTON, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caterpillars#Water Conservation#Kelly Moody
adirondackalmanack.com

Injured hikers in Bolton, Keene; hiker death on Scarface

On May 18 at 12:47 p.m., Ray Brook Dispatch requested Forest Ranger assistance after two hikers called for help advising they were dehydrated and lacked energy as they were summiting Buck Mountain. Forest Ranger St. Claire responded and reached the pair, who were in good condition, by 3:17 p.m. Ranger St. Claire walked the hikers down and out of the woods to safety by approximately 5 p.m.
KEENE, NY
VTDigger

Two more arrests far from Vermont in a murder-for-hire case

Serhat Gumrukcu, 39, of Los Angeles and Berk Eratay, 35, of Las Vegas were both taken into custody Tuesday on charges related to the 2018 death of Gregory Davis of Danville. Two other people were charged in the case last month. Read the story on VTDigger here: Two more arrests far from Vermont in a murder-for-hire case.
DANVILLE, VT
sevendaysvt

Good Heart Farmstead to Open Worcester Store and Café; Pizza on Earth Closes

Katie Spring and Edge Fuentes of Good Heart Farmstead will open a new farm store and café on Saturday, May 28, in the space previously occupied by the Post Office Café at 34 Worcester Village Road in Worcester. The Good Heart Farm Store will sell plants and produce from the farm along with other locally grown and made groceries. To start, Spring said, the store will offer café service, including coffee, tea and baked goods on Saturdays only.
WORCESTER, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
nhbr.com

Opinion: We need a reality check on Casella’s conclusions

John Casella is the CEO of Casella Waste Systems, the Vermont corporation that owns and operates the soon-to-be-closed NCES landfill in Bethlehem. He is having a hard time getting permits from the NH Department of Environmental Services to replace NCES with a new, even larger landfill, about five miles away in Dalton.
DALTON, NH
Adirondack Explorer

In Jay, unmatched road biking potential

The town of Wilmington makes the claim of being the Mountain Bike Capital of the Adirondacks. Five miles down Rt. 86, the town of Jay has to at least be in the discussion for Adirondack Road Bike Capital. Starting at the Jay Town Green, multiple loops are possible due to...
WILMINGTON, NY
vermontbiz.com

Eleven Vermont communities to benefit from certified local government grants

Matching grants will help local governments identify, evaluate, nominate, and preserve historic properties. Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Division for Historic Preservation and the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation announce the approval of $74,718 in federal funding to 11 historic preservation projects through the Certified Local Government (CLG) program to support community-based preservation initiatives.
VERMONT STATE
mychamplainvalley.com

State Police increasing patrols at North Country schools

ONEIDA, N.Y. (WWTI) — In the wake of the mass shooting in Texas, New York State Police will increase patrols at schools in the North Country and across the state. According to NYSP Troop D Public Information Officer Jack Keller, Troopers are being instructed to increase their visibility around schools located in their patrol areas, effective immediately and through the end of the school year.
ONEIDA, NY
mynbc5.com

Community members mourn death of Vermont cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson

BURKE, Vt. — East Burke native and elite cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson was shot and killed in Texas almost two weeks ago. Texas officials are searching to track down the person they believe is responsible. The 25-year-old was in Austin for a competition. Police say her friend returned home...
EAST BURKE, VT
Adirondack Explorer

Keene students help study Ausable River health

Groups organize education program up and down the Ausable River. The fifth and sixth grade Keene Central students who waded into the Ausable River on Tuesday morning were playing the part of scientists. They were also doctors, in a way. “We can sort of do a check up,” Carrianne Pershyn,...
suncommunitynews.com

UPDATED: Effort to rename bridge after fallen trooper passes in Albany

Assemblyman Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) introduced the bill last year after the Town of Plattsburgh passed a resolution in support of renaming these bridges in honor of Trooper Falb. PLATTSBURGH | Both the Assembly and Senate have now passed a bill to rename the twin bridges located on Interstate 87...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WCAX

Undocumented migrants look for police work off the farm

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Like most police departments around the country, Middlebury is having a tough time recruiting new officers to fill vacancies. Now, the department wants to turn to an unlikely source -- undocumented migrants. Tony Martinez is a hemp farmworker who is interested in law enforcement, but he...
MIDDLEBURY, VT
Adirondack Explorer

Adirondack Explorer

659
Followers
705
Post
75K+
Views
ABOUT

The Adirondack Park of northern New York is an unusual blend of public forests and waterways, private lands and small towns. The push and pull between land conservation and economic development often leads to disagreements over public policy and how policies are carried out. The Adirondack Explorer, a nonprofit 501c3 independent magazine and news website, is the only publication that regularly covers the issues affecting all corners of this 6 million-acre park. Our mission is to further protection of the Adirondacks and community vitality by raising awareness of the forces shaping the region and influencing public opinion. We do this with a staff of only nine—with one full-time editor, digital editor and two and a half reporters devoted to news. Our subscribers—generally people who know and love the park but may or may not live here—are spread among most of the 50 states, with the largest concentration found throughout New York and the Northeast.

 https://www.adirondackexplorer.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy