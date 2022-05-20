ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scranton, PA

Iconic Scranton business from ‘The Office’ celebrates 100 years

By Nicole Rogers, Emily Silvi
WBRE
WBRE
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iyyZX_0fkZxzOn00

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A well-known Pennsylvania landmark is celebrating a major milestone Friday morning in Scranton.

“1922, my grandfather started a company to sell grocery bags to mom and pop grocery stores throughout the area and slowly started adding products until they built it up to a comprehensive, multi-dimensional company,” said Pennsylvania Paper and Supply President Doug Fink.

Scranton doctor uses vacation in Poland to treat Ukrainian refugees

The third-generation, family-owned, Pennsylvania Paper and Supply Company is celebrating its 100th anniversary.

You may know it from the show “The Office.”

The fame all started back in 2004 with a call to Doug Fink the president of Pennsylvania paper and supply company.

“First, I thought someone was putting me on like no one is going to make a show about a paper company in Scranton, no one even knows where Scranton is. But then they said, no this is real. This is Reaverly Entertainment. We’re producing for NBC and we want to do some research and find out what a real paper company is like,” said Fink.

The Office: Kevin’s chili recipe found in Peacock’s ‘Terms of Use’

The rest is history. Years later, this company remains a site to see in the Electric City.

“The fan base is huge. We have people from all over the world that come here just to get a glimpse of the tower, just to see the inside, to say ‘does it really look like Dunder Mifflin? They come in. They get pictures. It’s amazing. It really is. We try to see the furthest person. They come from Russia, from Switzerland,” said Vice President of People and Culture, Lynn Donnini.

Coming from all over the world just to see Pennsylvania Paper and Supply Company. 100 years down, another 100 to go.

