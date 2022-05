A court proceeding is scheduled for a Warsaw woman charged with felonies after law-enforcement officers responded to a domestic disturbance call on December 22, 2020. A release says the Benton County Sheriff’s Department received a call in reference to an incident during which a male subject was shot and killed. Authorities allege Patricia Garvey shot him during an argument. Garvey claims the gun went off accidentally when the man swiped its muzzle to the side.

