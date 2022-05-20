ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

The days of wine and music: Café Boulud wraps season with four-course repast, DJ evening

By M.M. Cloutier
The Palm Beach Post
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gFpsX_0fkZxaZs00

A wine dinner and musical entertainment are on tap for Café Boulud at The Brazilian Court.

Select pours from France’s Loire Valley will be featured at the Thursday wine dinner, and a disc jockey will play tunes May 27 in the restaurant’s lounge as the season finale of a music series begun this past winter.

Wine dinner

The Loire Valley wine dinner will showcase a four-course repast by Café Boulud’s executive chef Dieter Samijn and head pastry chef Julie Franceschini.

Sommelier Imre Papp has selected the meal’s wine pairings.

After a 6:45 p.m. wine-and-hors-d’oeuvres reception, dinner begins at 7 p.m. with wood-fired baby artichokes with vichyssoise and langoustine.

Palm Beach dining:Cafe Boulud to serve Rhone vintages at next wine dinner

Live music series:Brazilian Court to launch free live music series

Roasted turbot with white asparagus, spinach and shellfish emulsion will be featured in the second course

The third course is veal à la crème with mushrooms, green pea, ramps and lettuce hearts. Apricot tarte with frangipane and rosemary ice cream is planned for dessert.

The evening’s featured wine pairings will include Domaine Michel Bregeon, Muscadet Sèvre et Maine 2019; Eric Morgat, "Fidès," Savennieres 2015; Charles Joguet, "Dioterie," Chinon Rouge 2018; and Château Soucherie, Coteaux De Layon Premier Cru Chaume 2014.

The wine dinner is $175 a person, plus tax and gratuity. For more information or to make reservations, call 561-655-6060 or visit www.cafeboulud.com/palmbeach.

Palma Music Series

On May 27, The Brazilian Court’s Palma Music Series is set for its season finale, which will feature DJ Diego Ciaramella in Café Boulud’s lounge.

The Italian-born DJ, described on his website as a “lover of vinyl” records who lives in Miami, will play Motown and other music styles from 9 to 11 p.m.

After Ciaramella’s gig, plans call for the music series to go on hiatus for the summer before ramping back up in the fall.

The series, which is free to hotel and non-hotel guests, began in February with a variety of bimonthly musical acts, including Cuban folklore group Cortadito.

Comments / 0

