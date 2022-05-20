ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

UK says Hinkley nuclear plant delays will not affect taxpayers

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qDJiX_0fkZxTLf00

LONDON, May 20 (Reuters) - The British government said on Friday that delays in the Hinkley Point C nuclear power station would not have any impact on taxpayers, adding that it would work closely with the plant's developer EDF (EDF.PA) to complete the project.

French utility EDF said on Thursday it was pushing back the start date on its Hinkley Point C nuclear reactor to June 2027 and now estimated project costs in the range of 25 billion to 26 billion pounds ($31 to $32 billion). read more

"While the Covid pandemic has understandably led to delays, the revised Hinkley Point C construction forecast will have no impact on British billpayers or taxpayers, with any increase in costs borne entirely by the developers," a British government spokesperson said.

"We will continue to work closely with EDF to bring Hinkley Point C to completion."

Reporting by Muvija M, Editing by Kylie MacLellan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

In blow to Biden climate goals, Entergy shuts nuclear power plant

May 20 (Reuters) - Entergy Corp (ETR.N) said on Friday it has permanently shut a nuclear power station in Michigan despite a Biden administration plan to rescue plants like it because they generate electricity virtually free of carbon emissions. Entergy closed the 800-Megawatt Palisades plant in Michigan that had operated...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Reactor#Nuclear Power#Plant#Uk#British#Edf#French#Covid
The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Reuters

Spain, Britain call on NATO to look at Russian threat from Africa

MADRID, May 25 (Reuters) - Russia's expanding influence and activity in Africa pose a "worrying" threat to the security of NATO countries along with its invasion of Ukraine and must be addressed by the military alliance, the Spanish and British defence ministers said Wednesday. At a joint news conference in...
POLITICS
The Independent

Government losing battle against crime gangs behind fly tipping – report

The Government is fighting a losing battle against the crime gangs behind fly tipping, a new report suggests.There has been a steady rise in organised, large-scale waste crime in England in recent years as incentives for criminals have increased, the National Audit Office (NAO) said after an investigation.A hike in landfill tax has seen a huge fall in waste sent to landfill but has also boosted the money criminals can make from illegal actions that evade the tax, such as fly tipping, the misdescription of waste, and illegal waste sites.This is a damning indictment of the Government’s negligence in tackling...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

May 23 (Reuters) - Here's what you need to know about the pandemic right now:. Beijing extends work-from-home 'requirement' for millions. The Chinese capital extended its work-from-home requirement for many of its 22 million residents to stem a COVID-19 outbreak, while Shanghai deployed more testing and curbs to hold on to its hard-won "zero COVID" status after two months of lockdown.
WORLD
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Glencore to appear in court in U.S., UK over corruption probes

LONDON, May 24 (Reuters) - Glencore said it will appear in court in the United States and the United Kingdom later on Tuesday to potentially resolve investigations into the mining and trading company following corruption allegations. The London-listed company said in February it would set aside $1.5 billion for probes...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

454K+
Followers
332K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy