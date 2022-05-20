ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Vote Count Continues in Close PA GOP Senate Race

By Greg Barton
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISBURG (AP) – Vote counting in PA’s Republican primary for U.S. Senate has dragged into a third day as Dr. Mehmet Oz and former...

McCormick Sues Over Counting Mail Ballots In PA Senate Race

HARRISBURG (AP) – David McCormick’s campaign is suing in a PA court over his neck-and-neck Republican primary contest for the U.S. Senate against Dr. Mehmet Oz. McCormick is trying to ensure counties obey a brand-new federal appeals court decision. His lawsuit, filed late Monday, asks Commonwealth Court to require counties to promptly count mail-in ballots that lack a required handwritten date on the return envelope. Oz led McCormick by 992 votes or 0.07 percentage points, out of more than 1.3 million ballots reported to the state as of Monday night. The race is close enough to trigger PA’s automatic recount law.
HARRISBURG, PA
PA’s Lt. Governor Out Of The Hospital

LANCASTER – PA Lt. Gov. John Fetterman has been released from Lancaster General Hospital after a stay of over a week following a stroke. The Democrat nominee in the state’s high-profile U.S. Senate contest said in a statement that he was headed home to Braddock. The 52-year-old Fetterman had been hospitalized since May 13. He added he is “feeling great,” but plans to “continue to rest and recover.” Fetterman won the Democrat nomination while in the hospital and will face either heart surgeon-turned-TV celebrity Dr. Mehmet Oz or former hedge fund CEO David McCormick.
LANCASTER, PA
No Disruption Sought For PA CHIP

HARRISBURG – A bill that would halt a new bidding procedure for the Children’s Health Insurance Program or CHIP was unanimously approved by the PA House Insurance Committee. House Bill 2585 would prevent the Department of Human Services, which administers the CHIP program, from implementing a new bidding process that has the potential of disrupting insurance coverage for thousands of families across the Commonwealth who depend on it. Specifically, it would prohibit DHS from developing or using bidding or service zones that limit a health service corporation or hospital plan corporation contractor from submitting a bid. It also would require DHS to accept a solicitation or bid from such an organization. CHIP provides health care coverage to uninsured children and teens who are not eligible for or enrolled in Medical Assistance. The bill will next be considered by the full state House.
HARRISBURG, PA
Bill To Protect Children And Youth Agencies Passes The State House

HARRISBURG – With bipartisan support, the House passed legislation by Rep. Kate Klunk to protect private children and youth social service agencies and residential treatment providers. The bill will accomplish this by voiding certain indemnification clauses when these agencies renew their professional liability policies. House Bill 2214 would help ensure the longevity of essential service providers by making indemnification language in government contracts that currently shift all liability to third party providers unenforceable. For the last several years, private provider agencies have seen increased insurance costs and decreased coverage due to indemnification clauses that require the service provider to take on all liability, regardless of whether the service provider or county agency is at fault. Because of this, providers of behavioral health, drug and alcohol services, foster care, adoption services and residential treatment centers are finding it increasingly cost prohibitive, and at times impossible, to get professional liability insurance that is affordable. In addition to driving down insurance prices, the bill would ensure mutual indemnification, where each party is liable for its own negligence.
HARRISBURG, PA
Honoring A Lancaster County WWII Veteran

WASHINGTON, DC – Area Congressman Lloyd Smucker joined veteran William Balabanow of Lititz, Lancaster County, at a ceremony recognizing veterans of the United States Merchant Mariners for their service during World War II. Balabanow was one of 10 veterans who received the Congressional Gold Medal at the U.S. Capitol on behalf of the approximately 1,500 remaining Merchant Mariners of WWII. Merchant Mariners experienced some of the earliest action of the war due to German submarines attacking British merchant ships in the Atlantic, disrupting supply chains to America’s allies. In 2020, Congress unanimously passed a measure to honor their service. The bill was promptly signed into law though the official award was delayed due to the global pandemic. Congressman Smucker thanked Balabanow for his service to our nation and advocacy on behalf of his fellow Merchant Mariners. He added that Balabanow is truly representative of our nation’s greatest generation and has earned our nation’s unending gratitude for his service.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
A Boost For PA National Guard Personnel

HARRISBURG – Legislation is being introduced by Sen. Katie Muth of Berks, Chester, & Montgomery Counties that would increase the minimum daily pay for state active duty PA National Guard personnel. Senate Bill 1242 would increase the minimum daily special state duty and state active duty pay rate for members of the National Guard from the current $100 per day rate to $180 per day. Muth said the current minimum pay rate has not been updated in six years and is inadequate as we have seen the cost-of-living skyrocket and disaster incidents that require National Guard assistance multiply. PA National Guard personnel are entitled to “special state duty” or “state active duty” pay whenever they are ordered on active duty for service by the Governor for in-state community events, activities, missions or disasters, and emergencies. Muth noted that based on a typical 12-hour shift, National Guard personnel are making $8.33 per hour at the current $100 per day rate. Increasing state active duty pay to a minimum of $180 per day would increase the hourly rate based on a 12-hour shift to at least $15 per hour.
MONTGOMERY, PA
10+ Places to Swim Near DC If You Want to Avoid Bay Bridge Traffic

Summertime is heating up in the Washington, D.C., area, and that means it’s swimming season. While the beaches along the Atlantic Ocean are beautiful, traffic on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge can be a nightmare. Why spend your beach day battling gridlock?. Rivers, lakes and swimming holes throughout Maryland and...
Gov. Wolf Calls for $2​,000 payments for Pennsylvanians

Harrisburg, Pa. — Governor Tom Wolf called on legislators Friday to fund the PA Opportunity Program, which would send checks of up to $2,000 to millions of Pennsylvanians. Gov. Wolf was joined by Representative Patty Kim at Wesley Union A.M.E. Zion Church in Harrisburg to call on Pennsylvania’s Republican-led General Assembly to finally act to support Pennsylvanians by passing legislation for the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA)-funded $500 million PA Opportunity Program, which would send ​checks of up to $2,000 to ​millions of Pennsylvanians.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
York teacher killed in weekend murder/suicide remembered

SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A Central York High School social studies teacher was killed in a weekend murder/suicide in Spring Garden Township after a dispute with her neighbor. The York County Coroner’s Office says Erin Walker was shot in the head by her neighbor on Saturday evening...
YORK, PA
Police Continue Maryland Megabus Crash Investigation

KINGSVILLE, MD – State Police in Maryland continue to investigate a Sunday morning bus crash in which over two dozen people were injured in Baltimore County. Troopers responded to I- 95 South near Kingsville for a report of a bus that overturned. According to a preliminary report, the Megabus was in the right lane of the highway when the driver swerved to avoid striking another vehicle. The driver lost control of the bus, leading to it going off the road and overturning. The bus rolled over near Bradshaw and Raphel Roads. It was carrying 47 people. Twenty-seven people reported injuries with 15 taken to local hospitals for treatment. Neither impaired or distracted driving were factors in the crash. No charges have been filed in this case.
Woman dies in murder-suicide in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A woman has now died of her injuries in a murder-suicide that occurred on Saturday evening. On May 21, around 6:15 p.m., officers were called to a home on the 400 block of Hill Street for a woman lying on the ground beside her truck.
YORK COUNTY, PA
Fatal Fentanyl Drug Dealer Nabbed In Central PA: Police

Three years years after a deadly drug delivery, the accused dealer has turned himself in to the police. Javonne T. King, 31, of Lancaster, was wanted in connection with a delivery of heroin/fentanyl/acetyl fentanyl in the 1900 block Barton Drive scheduled over a cellphone on April 19, 2019, according to a release by Manheim Township police.
LANCASTER, PA
Weekend Of Shootings In York County

YORK COUNTY – York County authorities are investigating two separate weekend shootings. Saturday around 6:15 p.m., Spring Garden Township Police were dispatched to the rear of 401 Hill Street for the report of a female laying on the ground beside her truck. Upon arrival, officers found two people with apparent gunshot wounds. One was found to be deceased, and the other was transported to York Hospital. Police say a domestic dispute with a neighbor led to a 59-year-old man to have taken his life during the incident. The second shooting happened Saturday around 5:45 p.m. in the 300 block E. Market Street in York. Officers discovered a two 34-year-old males and a 33-year-old male with gunshot wounds. All three were treated at York Hospital. Anyone with information on that shooting is asked to contact York City Police at 717-846-1234.
YORK COUNTY, PA
2 Killed in Fiery Crash in Bowie: Police

Two people are dead after a fiery car crash early Saturday in Bowie, Maryland, police said. A car left the road, struck a pole and caught fire on Annapolis Road near Glenn Dale Boulevard about 2:40 a.m., Prince George's County police said. The victims died at the scene. Investigators are...

