TV Series

'Riverdale' Officially Ending With Season 7

hypebeast.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRiverdale will officially end with the final season coming on The CW. The seventh and last season is set to debut midseason of 2023. Mark Pedowitz, chairman of the CW, announced on Thursday morning and said that he believes “seven years is the...

hypebeast.com

Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘American Idol’ Finalist HunterGirl Speaks Out After Season 20 Finale

During last night’s finale, “American Idol” crowned Noah Thompson as the Season 20 winner, and fellow finalist HunterGirl couldn’t be prouder of him. The rising country star from Winchester, Tennesee, has impressed the judges and audience since her audition. She immediately became a frontrunner in the competition, and she held onto that title all the way until the end when it was just her and Thompson.
TV SHOWS
Popculture

'This Is Us' Star Ditching NBC for ABC

One of the stars of This Is Us is on the move to a new network in advance of the show's series finale. Deadline reported in March that Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby on the NBC series, will headline a comedy pilot for ABC. His new show is set to be titled The Son In Law.
TV SERIES
Stan Lee
SheKnows

Days of Our Lives’ Lamon Archey Unveils the Fresh-Faced New Look That Earned Him a Mixed Review From His Little Girl

The funny things that kids say are sometimes the cutest. With Eli currently in a coma, we haven’t seen Days of Our Lives actor Lamon Archey in action in Salem for a while now but he recently showed off a new look that had his daughter not only asking him why he decided on the change but also giving her opinion on why he did it in the first place.
CELEBRITIES
hypebeast.com

‘Squid Game’ Creator Developing New Satirical Series Based on His Experience of Becoming an Overnight Hit

Squid Game was unarguably one of most popular TV shows in 2021 and creator Hwang Dong-hyuk is timid about being a victim of his success. During an interview with Deadline, Hwang revealed that he is developing three new shows — Squid Game season two, a feature film a novel inspired by respected Italian essayist Umberto Eco with the working title Killing Old Man’s Club and a satirical series reflecting Squid Game’s overnight success, currently entitled The Best Show on the Planet. “Season 1’s success has given me an immense amount of pressure and I am having nightmares about the reception for Season 2 not being so good,” he told Deadline.
TV SERIES
hypebeast.com

A Lil' Kim Biopic Is Currently in the Works

Lil’ Kim recently confirmed that she has a new biopic on the way and will be arriving later this year. In a conversation with the New York Post, Lil’ Kim said that her life story is about to hit the big screens, revealing that her forthcoming biographical flick is “absolutely” on the way. The Brooklyn rapper also said that she plans to release the film in tandem with her upcoming memoir, set to hit bookshelves sometime this year. The book is said to feature intimated details between Lil’ Kim and Biggie, whom she shared a passionate relationship with at the time he was still married to Fait Evans. Kim alludes, “Oh my God, everyone’s gonna know things that they’ve never known.”
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

'Halo' Co-creator Is "Confused" With Paramount+'s Plot Changes to the Show

Halo co-creator Marcus Lehto has some words regarding Paramount+‘s TV adaptation of his video game. Earlier last week, Lehto took to Twitter to reveal his thoughts on the Halo TV show, commenting on how Paramount+’s plot has strayed far away from the original storyline of his characters. Between the years 1997 to 2012, Lehto worked at Halo‘s original franchise developer Bungie and was involved in the growth from the game as both its creative director and 3D artist. In a response to a fan comment who expressed their dislike for the new TV show adaptation, Lehto responded that he too was disappointed in the show, “I’m not sure where the inspiration for the show comes from now.” He even went as far as saying that the show was “not the Halo I made.”
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’ To Debut on HBO Max Next Week

Warner Bros.’ Harry Potter spinoff, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, will be receiving an HBO Max release. Nearly a month after hitting theaters across the United States, the fantasy drama will be making its way to a wider audience on the streaming platform. The David Yates-directed film arrived...
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

New 'Ms. Marvel' Trailer Spotlights Kamal Khan's Superpowers

Gearing up for the introduction of Marvel‘s first Muslim superhero on Disney+, the studio has released a new trailer for Ms. Marvel. The new trailer sees Kamala Khan, a Pakistani American teenager from New Jersey wield her superhuman abilities. Audiences can see the moment where Khan transforms from a teenager to a superhero and subsequently, the immediate effects it has on her life. The trailer provides a detailed snippet of her adjustment to superhero life, from her obsession with Captain Marvel to how she uses her powers.
TV & VIDEOS
hypebeast.com

Idris Elba Attempts to Survive a Deadly Lion Attack in New 'Beast' Trailer

Universal Pictures on Wednesday dropped off the official trailer for its upcoming survival thriller Beast, starring Idris Elba. Elba stars in the role of Dr. Nate Daniels, a newly-widowed husband who travels back to South Africa, where he first met his wife, with his two daughters — 18-year-old Meredith (Iyana Halley) and 13-year-old Norah (Leah Sava Jeffries). There, they visit a game reserve run by family friend and wildlife biologist Martin Battles (Sharlto Copley), where things begin to take a bloody turn.
MOVIES

