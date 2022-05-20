'Riverdale' Officially Ending With Season 7

Halo co-creator Marcus Lehto has some words regarding Paramount+‘s TV adaptation of his video game. Earlier last week, Lehto took to Twitter to reveal his thoughts on the Halo TV show, commenting on how Paramount+’s plot has strayed far away from the original storyline of his characters. Between the years 1997 to 2012, Lehto worked at Halo‘s original franchise developer Bungie and was involved in the growth from the game as both its creative director and 3D artist. In a response to a fan comment who expressed their dislike for the new TV show adaptation, Lehto responded that he too was disappointed in the show, “I’m not sure where the inspiration for the show comes from now.” He even went as far as saying that the show was “not the Halo I made.”

