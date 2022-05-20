ALERT CENTER: Vehicle flips, rolls twice, lands in Huntington Harbor

Huntington officials responded to a call for an overturned vehicle in Huntington Harbor off West Shore Road by a manager at the Huntington Yacht Club.

During the slick road conditions at 9:40 a.m. Thursday, the vehicle spun out, flipped over, rolling twice and landing on all four tires in an upright position on the sand, according to officials.

Senior Harbormaster Fred Uvena, Senior Bay Constable Jeff Kropp and Bay Constable Tim Lutz responded, notified Suffolk County Police Department and Huntington Community First Aid Squad, and assessed the driver and passenger for injuries. The driver suffered not life-threatening injuries.

The occupants were able to walk out of the vehicle and to the ambulance with help from the Harbormaster’s Office and HCFAS, who treated both individuals at the scene.