Brewster fire chief hopes return of annual festival brings back normalcy, crowds

BREWSTER – Rides, festival fare, live music and fireworks return to Bimeler Park in June as the Brewster Fire Department hosts its annual festival after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I know last year there were a lot of disappointed people but they understood why it was canceled," Fire Chief Chris Colucy said. "People are really excited it's back. I think everybody is kind of looking forward to getting out and kind of getting back to some normal."

Money raised during this year's event will fund equipment to outfit the agency's new ladder truck.

"It would be great if we saw some larger crowds (this year), people just want to get out," the chief said.

'American Idol' alum Alan Carl to perform in Brewster

Lisko Amusements will provide rides and a variety of food vendors will be on hand with favorites such as funnel cakes and cotton candy. A new edition this year is Lerch's Donuts, Colucy said.

The firefighters will once again host the firemen's pavilion where they will offer hot sausage sandwiches, creamy chicken sandwiches, fries, hamburgers, pies, chili and beverages.

The event kicks off June 1 with the queen's pageant at 7 p.m.

The queen will represent the village and fire department for the next year at various events.

Alan Carl, a New Jersey native now living in Ohio, will close out the festival with a concert at 8 p.m. June 4.

According to Carl's Facebook page, he has played with a variety of artists such as David Nail, Russell Dickerson, Carter Winter, JJ Lawhorn, Riley Green, Parker McCollum and Kane Brown.

The singer-songwriter made an appearance on "American Idol" in 2021.

He recently released his fourth single, "Blue Collar," and is working his debut EP.

Colucy said department members have seen Carl in concert and thought he would be great for the festival.

Local favorites LaFlavour and New Wave Nation also will perform.

A parade will make its way down Wabash Avenue between Glick Street and Seventh Street at 7 p.m. June 2.

Those wanting to participate can pre-register by scanning a QR code found on the fire department's Facebook page. Colucy said participants also can register at 5:30 p.m. at the Brewster Car Wash.

On Saturday, a car show will be held. Registration begins at 4 p.m. followed by the show at 5. The registration fee is $10 and the first 50 entries will receive a dash plaque. Winners will be awarded in best in show, chief's choice, best pre-50s, pre-60s, pre-70s and pre-80s and best post-90s categories.

The Shearer's 5K chip run will also take place.

Brewster Mayor Chuck Brown said the excitement around the return of the event is building.

"It's a gathering time for the community and people that have moved away come back home," the mayor said. "It's a time to gather and visit with friends. We missed it very, very much and we are hoping to have some good weather and a good time with everyone."

Department adds first aerial truck in 104-year history

The annual festival is the department's largest fundraiser. Colucy said it has been tough not having the event the past two years but firefighters have found other ways of raising funds, including gun raffles.

"It's been a little bit of a struggle. We didn't raise nearly the amount we have with the festival but we are doing OK," he said. "But we have equipment needs and things we want to buy and the money the festival raises can be used for that."

Funding raised this year will allow the department to purchase equipment and replace other items to be used on a new aerial truck.

The department purchased a 1993 75-foot aerial ladder from Bolivar Fire Department for $15,000. The ladder truck can pump 1,500 gallons of water per minute.

It's the first time in the department's more than a century history it will have an aerial truck.

Purchasing a new truck at a $1 million price tag was not an option, he said.

Colucy said he hopes to have the truck available this month, hopefully before the festival. Firefighters must be trained on the truck before it can go into service.

The Brewster Firemen's Festival

June 1

5 p.m. Midway opens

5:30 p.m. Queen's contest

7 p.m. LaFlavour

June 2

5 p.m. - Midway opens

7 p.m. - Parade

8 p.m. - New Dehli Monkey Men

June 3

5 p.m. - Midway opens

7:30 p.m. - Shearer's 5K Chip run

8 p.m. - New Wave Nation

10 p.m. - Fireworks (rain date June 4)

June 4

4 p.m. - Midway opens

5 p.m. - Car show along Second Street SW, registration at 4 p.m. $10 regiatri

8 p.m. - Alan Carl

* Wristbands are $25. June 1 bands are $20.