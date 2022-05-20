ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brewster, OH

Brewster fire chief hopes return of annual festival brings back normalcy, crowds

By Amy L. Knapp, The Independent
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NQcok_0fkZuaBZ00

BREWSTER – Rides, festival fare, live music and fireworks return to Bimeler Park in June as the Brewster Fire Department hosts its annual festival after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I know last year there were a lot of disappointed people but they understood why it was canceled," Fire Chief Chris Colucy said. "People are really excited it's back. I think everybody is kind of looking forward to getting out and kind of getting back to some normal."

Money raised during this year's event will fund equipment to outfit the agency's new ladder truck.

"It would be great if we saw some larger crowds (this year), people just want to get out," the chief said.

'American Idol' alum Alan Carl to perform in Brewster

Lisko Amusements will provide rides and a variety of food vendors will be on hand with favorites such as funnel cakes and cotton candy. A new edition this year is Lerch's Donuts, Colucy said.

The firefighters will once again host the firemen's pavilion where they will offer hot sausage sandwiches, creamy chicken sandwiches, fries, hamburgers, pies, chili and beverages.

The event kicks off June 1 with the queen's pageant at 7 p.m.

The queen will represent the village and fire department for the next year at various events.

Alan Carl, a New Jersey native now living in Ohio, will close out the festival with a concert at 8 p.m. June 4.

According to Carl's Facebook page, he has played with a variety of artists such as David Nail, Russell Dickerson, Carter Winter, JJ Lawhorn, Riley Green, Parker McCollum and Kane Brown.

The singer-songwriter made an appearance on "American Idol" in 2021.

He recently released his fourth single, "Blue Collar," and is working his debut EP.

Colucy said department members have seen Carl in concert and thought he would be great for the festival.

Local favorites LaFlavour and New Wave Nation also will perform.

A parade will make its way down Wabash Avenue between Glick Street and Seventh Street at 7 p.m. June 2.

Those wanting to participate can pre-register by scanning a QR code found on the fire department's Facebook page. Colucy said participants also can register at 5:30 p.m. at the Brewster Car Wash.

On Saturday, a car show will be held. Registration begins at 4 p.m. followed by the show at 5. The registration fee is $10 and the first 50 entries will receive a dash plaque. Winners will be awarded in best in show, chief's choice, best pre-50s, pre-60s, pre-70s and pre-80s and best post-90s categories.

The Shearer's 5K chip run will also take place.

Brewster Mayor Chuck Brown said the excitement around the return of the event is building.

"It's a gathering time for the community and people that have moved away come back home," the mayor said. "It's a time to gather and visit with friends. We missed it very, very much and we are hoping to have some good weather and a good time with everyone."

Department adds first aerial truck in 104-year history

The annual festival is the department's largest fundraiser. Colucy said it has been tough not having the event the past two years but firefighters have found other ways of raising funds, including gun raffles.

"It's been a little bit of a struggle. We didn't raise nearly the amount we have with the festival but we are doing OK," he said. "But we have equipment needs and things we want to buy and the money the festival raises can be used for that."

Funding raised this year will allow the department to purchase equipment and replace other items to be used on a new aerial truck.

The department purchased a 1993 75-foot aerial ladder from Bolivar Fire Department for $15,000. The ladder truck can pump 1,500 gallons of water per minute.

It's the first time in the department's more than a century history it will have an aerial truck.

Purchasing a new truck at a $1 million price tag was not an option, he said.

Colucy said he hopes to have the truck available this month, hopefully before the festival. Firefighters must be trained on the truck before it can go into service.

Reach Amy at 330-775-1135 or amy.knapp@indeonline.com

On Twitter: @aknappINDE

The Brewster Firemen's Festival

June 1

  • 5 p.m. Midway opens
  • 5:30 p.m. Queen's contest
  • 7 p.m. LaFlavour

June 2

  • 5 p.m. - Midway opens
  • 7 p.m. - Parade
  • 8 p.m. - New Dehli Monkey Men

June 3

  • 5 p.m. - Midway opens
  • 7:30 p.m. - Shearer's 5K Chip run
  • 8 p.m. - New Wave Nation
  • 10 p.m. - Fireworks (rain date June 4)

June 4

  • 4 p.m. - Midway opens
  • 5 p.m. - Car show along Second Street SW, registration at 4 p.m. $10 regiatri
  • 8 p.m. - Alan Carl

* Wristbands are $25. June 1 bands are $20.

Comments / 0

Related
WYTV.com

Locally-owned burger restaurant expanding

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – A Boardman-based restaurant is opening its second location in Columbiana. Sespe Burger announced on Facebook that it will be opening its new location in the fall or winter of 2022. The joint will be at the Red Brick Commons next to Firestone Farms on Route...
COLUMBIANA, OH
WKBN

Gallery: Storm damage from across the Valley

Trees Down Firnley Avenue Boardman Photos Courtesy of Janet Bernard. Tree down over Mill Creek Bike Path mile marker 1 courtesy of John Spath. Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
BOARDMAN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Local
Ohio Government
City
Brewster, OH
Local
Ohio Society
State
Ohio State
NBC4 Columbus

Storms cause delays, damage in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Strong pop-up thunderstorms hit many different areas of central Ohio throughout the day Saturday, with the rain forcing many event organizers to delay or even cancel their plans. Sometimes the roads across the region were quiet and then all of a sudden, the rain and, in some areas, hail, came pelting […]
COLUMBUS, OH
cleveland19.com

Northeast Ohio cleaning up after heavy rains

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Willoughby was pounded by hail at the start of Saturday’s storms. Then, dark clouds opened up all around Northeast Ohio with rainfall that quickly drenched the area. Two to three inches of rain fell in a very short period of time, wreaking havoc on roads...
WILLOUGHBY, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Dickerson
Person
Chuck Brown
Person
Parker Mccollum
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Photos: Teen joins Ohio’s ‘Saved by the Belt’ club

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – A local teen was awarded with an Ohio’s “Saved by the Belt” certificate this weekend after officers say her seat belt saved her life in a crash that happened in February. Barberton resident Bella Parker was presented with the award by Ohio State Highway Patrol Sergeant Brett Claxon, Canton Post assistant […]
CANTON, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Saturday storms bring damage, power outages to area

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Saturday afternoon brought severe thunderstorms to Northeast Ohio, with a tornado watch even issued for Huron County at one point. The weather meant hail, high winds, lightning and, yes damage to area property. FirstEnergy is reporting less than 3,000 customers are without power across Ohio as of 8:30 a.m. Multiple FOX 8 […]
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firefighters#Hamburgers#American#Brewster Lisko Amusements
whbc.com

Canton Man, Woman Killed in Fiery I-71 Crash

MANSFIELD, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A young man and woman with Canton addresses are dead in a fiery crash along I-71 near Mansfield Saturday night. The state patrol says 25-year-old Evan Friend and 18-year-old Allison McCort died when their Jeep went from the northbound lanes to the southbound side of the road.
MANSFIELD, OH
WDTN

‘Sad tragedy’: Authorities still hoping to solve 1968 triple homicide in Ohio

MILAN, Ohio (WJW) – It’s been 54 years since three people were killed inside their Milan home. It was a violent attack on two parents and their 12-year-old daughter. “It’s a sad, sad tragedy,” said Erie County Sheriff Paul Sigsworth. “You had just about an entire family wiped out.” On April 1, 1968, 41-year-old William Cassidy, his […]
MILAN, OH
10TV

OSHP: 2 dead after double-vehicle crash in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — Two people died following a two-vehicle crash Saturday night in Richland County. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers responded to a reported crash on Interstate 71 South in Mifflin Township just before 12 a.m. A 2010 Jeep Liberty was traveling north on...
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus man dies in Guernsey County motorcycle crash

KNOX TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man is dead after the motorcycle he was driving ran off the road in Knox Township, Guernsey County on Saturday. According to the Cambridge post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), Mark A. Moody, 70, was driving a 2015 Harley Davidson motorcycle along SR-658 at approximately 2:45 […]
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Midvale Man Arrested in Perry Threat Incident

PERRY TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An 18-year-old Tuscarawas County man is in the Stark County jail. He was arrested Wednesday by Perry Township police carrying a loaded weapon, just two blocks from the home of a man officers say he had threatened to kill. Riley Adams...
STARK COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One dead after southeast Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a shooting in southeast Columbus overnight Saturday, according to Columbus Police. A CPD dispatcher stated officers went to the 4600 block of Fenimore Court just after 2:00am on a report of shots fired. At the scene, a victim was found with a gunshot wound and transported […]
COLUMBUS, OH
The Independent

The Independent

1K+
Followers
289
Post
134K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Massillon, OH from Massillon Independent.

 http://indeonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy