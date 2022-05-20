ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainville, MA

A Milford resident has been chosen to become Plainville's school superintendent

By Zane Razzaq, The Milford Daily News
 5 days ago

MILFORD — School Committee member Jennifer Parson has been selected to become the next superintendent of Plainville Public Schools.

Parson, who has served as assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction at Hopkinton Public Schools since 2018, got a unanimous nod from Plainville School Committee members last week.

“Certainly, I was incredibly excited and grateful for the opportunity," Parson said. "I had an amazing career in Hopkinton but I am definitely looking forward to this next step and joining the community in Plainville."

Parson has been on the Milford school board since 2014 and has previously worked as principal of Lincoln Street Elementary School in Northborough and assistant principal of Loring Elementary School in Sudbury.

In addition, she also worked as a classroom teacher at Kennedy Middle School and Brown Elementary School in Natick.

Plainville Public Schools includes two elementary schools that serve 656 students PreK-6, according to the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. Parson said this attracted her to the position, as most of her background has been in elementary education.

"In Hopkinton, it was a great chance for me to stretch myself and learn more about the secondary end of education but when I thought about leading this district, it was something that immediately sparked my interest," said Parson. "These are the grades closest to my heart."

During a School Committee meeting last week, Plainville School Committee Chairman Justin Alexander called her the "most balanced person" for the job.

"Ms. Parson brings the best of all the areas to the table," he said. "She would be an outstanding candidate to bridge the gap with our town leaders, to make great relationships with our staff and students and principals, and go forward and take us into the future."

Her appointment is subject to successful contract negotiations.

Current Plainville Superintendent David Raiche is retiring at the end of the school year. He has served the district since 2007.

Plainville School Committee member Jennifer Maloney Plante noted that she appreciated Parson has served in different roles over her career.

"I do like that she has experience on all sides of the table — different teaching positions, different administrative positions, being on a School Committee," said Plante during the School Committee meeting. "She was clearly passionate about her potential role in our schools."

Twenty people applied for the Plainville post. Besides Parson, the other two finalists were Craig Levis and Brian Ackerman.

Levis has served the Coventry Public Schools in Coventry, Rhode Island, as superintendent since 2016. Ackerman is assistant superintendent for teaching and learning in the Dudley-Charlton Regional School District.

Zane Razzaq writes about education. Reach her at 508-626-3919 or zrazzaq@wickedlocal.com. Follow her on Twitter @zanerazz.

