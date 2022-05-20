South Tampa family promotes low-speed vehicle fun and safety

We're seeing more and more of them popping up across South Tampa, pulling out of driveways, sitting at red lights and parked in front yards — we’re talking about golf carts.

Damion and Heather Davis say one of their favorite past times is taking a lazy afternoon 23-mile-per hour drive around the community.

“Always getting into your automobile and just rushing from point A to point B its nice to just slow it down,” said Damion. “Hey it doesn’t take any gas, doesn’t cost anything to operate it on a daily basis, you just plug it in, charge it up, and go.”

They embrace the wind in their hair and listening to the sounds of South Tampa come and go.

“So we go onto MacDill and have lunch there in the afternoon and drive down to the beach,” said Heather.

The Davis’ said reaching this lifestyle wasn’t easy, they had to work for it.

“We just started thinking more and more about could we get a golf cart? Is it legal? For a long time we didn’t even think it was,” said Damion.

“As long as you register it, and you’re a licensed driver, it’s just like a car,” said Damion.

There is a long checklist of safety requirements.

“You have to have windshield wipers, mirrors, lights for nighttime driving,” said Damion, just naming a few.

The Davis’ are now trying to share their knowledge and support for low speed vehicles through the new Facebook page, Golfies in the SOG.

“You know it will be a good support system for educating the rest of the community that we are doing the right thing, we are doing the legal thing,” said Damion.

They say the page is also a great way for owners to celebrate and share their love for the low speed life.

“People are showing off how they do their own design, their own look on their golf cart or LSV, how they decorate them,” said Damion.