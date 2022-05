David Eugene Williams died May 7 in Binghamton, N.Y. He was 51. He was a beloved husband, son, brother, father, uncle and friend to many. He was born in Towson, Md. and raised in Plainfield, N.J. He was passionate about family, music and returning as often as he could to the Vineyard, where he had spent many happy summers at Coleman Corners in Oak Bluffs. His work as a peer counselor at Catholic Charities was his greatest joy. He believed in giving back to his community, and will always be remembered with love and warm memories for his sense of humor, insight and sweet soul.

