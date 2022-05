If you're serious about competitive gaming, then there's a good chance you've been lusting after a high-refresh monitor for a while now. Such screens tend to cost a pretty penny though. At least they do normally. Right now you can save a big wad of cash on one of the fastest screens around, the 360Hz Alienware AW2521H can be yours for just $400. Dell says that this is a massive $510 saving on the normal price of $910, although it generally sells elsewhere for around $730, which is still a great saving.

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO