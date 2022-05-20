First of 10 funerals for Buffalo Shooting victims will be Friday

GATES, N.Y. (WHEC) — Members of the Gates community Monday night came to honor each of the 10 people killed inside the Jefferson Avenue Tops in Buffalo on May 14. The Gates Police Department posted pictures of the ceremony. Pictures of the victims were held up one at a...
TEMPE, AZ (WHEC) — A Fairport graduate was killed in Arizona on Friday. Police say Colleen Hoopes was shot and killed by her husband. Christopher Hoopes told dispatchers in Tempe, Arizona that he woke up, was startled by his wife and shot her. He's now charged with murder. The...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - In the wake of the mass shooting in Buffalo that took the lives of 10 people and injured 3 others, the Sheriff of Erie County says he plans to create a “behavior threat assessment team” compromised of his deputies, mental health professionals and education professionals to identify those who may be a risk to the community. “Falling through the cracks is not going to be an excuse we’re going to use in the future,” Sheriff John Garcia said at a press conference last week.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Schools across the county are sending out messages to families after the mass shooting in Texas. They are increasing their security measures and are providing grief teams and counselors for students and staff. “We’re all devastated by what happened in Texas,” RCSD Chief Communications Officer...
PENFIELD, N.Y. (WHEC) - The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is searcing for a man who approached an 11-year-old Tuesday afternoon in Penfield. Deputies say around 5:45 p.m., the child was riding his bike in the neighborhood of Yorktown Drive, Guygrace Lane and Triple Diamond Way when he was approached by an unknown man in a grey, mid-sized SUV, with rust along the bottom. The man attempted to talk to the child while remaining in his vehicle. The child rode away on his bike.
ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) — A woman in her 30s has died after a collision between two cars on East Main and Alexander Streets on Wednesday. Rochester police said the woman was pronounced dead at Strong Hospital and they haven't yet released her name. Police responded to the crash at around 1:30 a.m. and found a Jeep and a Kia involved.
ALBANY, N.Y. (WHEC) — Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that she plans to work with the New York State Assembly on legislation to raise the age limit to 21 for purchasing an AR-15 rifle in the wake of two mass shootings. In both the Texas school shooting on Tuesday and...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Boys and Girls Club and the Red Wings are coming through for families shattered by the mass shooting. In Rochester just before Sunday's game at Frontier Field, The Boys and Girls Club collected food donations outside. The "Fill up the Van for Buffalo" event gathered help for victims' families.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - The Better Business Bureau of Upstate New York is warning of fake "Choose Love" shirts. The popular t-shirts are being sold by the Buffalo Bills, with 100% of the net proceeds going to the Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund and Buffalo Together Community Response Fund. The BBB...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Gov. Kathy Hochul says she wants to change the rules when it comes to who can buy an AR-15 weapon in New York. She'll have to hurry. The last day of the session for lawmakers is next Thursday. Here was the question the governor posed.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Panic about a recently fired and possibly disgruntled employee triggered a 911 call about an active shooter on Scottsville Road Friday. Police officers responded in droves, schools and businesses were locked down and roads were closed off. It turns out the call was unfounded but Monroe County Sheriff Todd Baxter tells News10NBC he has no regrets about how the situation was handled—especially in light of the Buffalo mass shooting that happened just one week before.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A standoff in North Winton Village had some Rochesterians under a shelter in place order for about two hours Tuesday evening. It all started at around 6:30 p.m. on De Mallie Street near Humboldt Street with a 911 call from someone who said they heard gunshots.
GENEVA, N.Y. (WHEC) — The former principal of Geneva Middle School was acquitted Wednesday of a misdeamor charge of endangering the welfare of a child. Police had accused John L. DeFazio Jr. of having an inappropriate encounter with a child younger than seventeen. He was accused of poking a girl in the chest during a study hall in October of 2021.
ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) —Rochester interim police chief David Smith said that the two men who officers shot at on Wednesday morning attempted to hit officers with their car. Police shot the driver of the car and he is expected to survive. The other suspect wasn't shot but suffered a hand injury. Both suspects are in custody.
ROCHESTER, NY (WHEC) - (1) Webster Schroeder Varsity Softball team defeated (9) Greece Arcadia, 20-0 in the Class A. Quarterfinal on Tuesday night. The top-seeded Warriors will face (4) Brighton on Thursday after the Bruins defeated (5) Irondequoit. See highlights from Webster/Greece in the video player above and check out...
ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) — Multiple bullets struck two homes on Parsells Avenue on Monday morning, one of which had an adult inside, police said. Monday's shooting marks at least the 15th shooting of a home this May. The Rochester Police Department responded to reports of shots fired around 1:30...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The parolee accused of leading police on a chase that ended with a man's death pleaded guilty on Monday. Kendre Preston, 27, admitted to manslaughter, criminal possession of a weapon and vehicular manslaughter. Court papers show Preston's SUV was going 76 miles per hour when...
CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WHEC) - Local responders in Canandaigua just got a big upgrade. The Canandaigua Emergency Squad held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday to unveil a brand new garage for their ambulances. This garage is dedicated and named after an emergency squad board member, Steve Lacrosse, who was killed in a...
ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) — A 45-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting on North Clinton around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday. Rochester police, deputies, and New York State Troopers all responded to the scene on North Clinton Avenue near Morrill Street. They found the victim close by and got him to the hospital.
IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Irondequoit Police Department is searching for two men after a home invasion and robbery off of Culver Road near Seabreeze that involved a stolen car. It happened at around 1:15 p.m. on Sunday. The victims told Irondequoit Police that they were inside their Vanderlin...
Comments / 0