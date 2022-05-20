ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davie County, NC

Air Quality Alert issued for Davie by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-20 04:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-20 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Davie AIR QUALITY ALERT...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Davidson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-23 13:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-23 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Davidson A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN DAVIDSON...NORTHWESTERN MONTGOMERY...SOUTHWESTERN RANDOLPH AND NORTHEASTERN STANLY COUNTIES At 209 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Plyler, or near Albemarle, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Badin Lake around 220 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Newsom, Pinehaven Marina, Eldorado, Badin and Fish Tales Marina. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Alamance, Orange, Person by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-23 15:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-23 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Alamance; Orange; Person The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Alamance County in central North Carolina Western Person County in central North Carolina Northern Orange County in central North Carolina * Until 415 PM EDT. * At 312 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Mebane, or near Graham, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Mebane around 315 PM EDT. Hillsborough around 340 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Carr, Efland, Alamance, Eno River State Park and Lake Burlington. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hoke, Montgomery, Moore, Richmond, Scotland by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-23 14:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-23 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Raleigh. Target Area: Hoke; Montgomery; Moore; Richmond; Scotland The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Moore County in central North Carolina Scotland County in central North Carolina Southeastern Montgomery County in central North Carolina Eastern Richmond County in central North Carolina Hoke County in central North Carolina * Until 315 PM EDT. * At 231 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 13 miles south of Biscoe to near Hamlet to near Cheraw State Park, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Laurinburg, Southern Pines, Rockingham, Raeford, Carthage, Pinehurst, Hamlet, Aberdeen, Maxton and Hoffman. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HOKE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chatham, Davidson, Montgomery, Moore, Randolph by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-23 14:26:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-23 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Chatham; Davidson; Montgomery; Moore; Randolph The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Moore County in central North Carolina Davidson County in central North Carolina Eastern Montgomery County in central North Carolina Randolph County in central North Carolina Western Chatham County in central North Carolina * Until 330 PM EDT. * At 226 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 11 miles southeast of High Rock Lake to 7 miles east of Badin Lake to 10 miles south of Troy, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include High Point, Asheboro, Lexington, Randleman, Siler City, North Carolina Zoo, Thomasville, Biscoe, Goldston and Seagrove. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Davie County, NC
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Abbeville, Anderson, Cherokee, Greenville, Greenwood, Laurens by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-23 16:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-23 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Abbeville; Anderson; Cherokee; Greenville; Greenwood; Laurens; Pickens; Spartanburg; Union TORNADO WATCH 264 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS SC . SOUTH CAROLINA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ABBEVILLE ANDERSON CHEROKEE GREENVILLE GREENWOOD LAURENS PICKENS SPARTANBURG UNION
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy