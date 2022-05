Members of the Little Falls Rotary Club work on restoring a floating dock. Members of the Little Falls Rotary were busy on Saturday with two big projects. The first one was repairing floating docks that are normally at the entrance to the Mohawk River at the end of Industrial Boulevard, and the second was painting a room at the Marina and getting it ready for a historical display of the water-based activity in Little Falls.

LITTLE FALLS, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO