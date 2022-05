A project to expand Northpark Drive from four to six lanes between Hwy. 59 and Russell Palmer Road and add an overpass over the railroad is expected to go to bid in June with construction beginning shortly after. According to Ralph De Leon, administrator of the Lake Houston Redevelopment Authority and Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone 10, the project is expected to take roughly 30 months to complete once construction begins.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO