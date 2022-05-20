ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arby’s general manager faces theft charge after failing to make bank deposit

By Tommy Lang
KCJJ
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Iowa City fast food restaurant manager faces a theft charge after he allegedly failed to take a deposit to the bank. Iowa City Police say 36-year-old Kevin Woods of South Lucas Street was the general manager...

www.1630kcjj.com

