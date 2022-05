ATLANTA — A Michigan native just got a huge boost in her efforts to help foster children through her non-profit organization "A Suitcase and a Dream." Sherell was born in Flint and spent part of her childhood in Kalamazoo and Battle Creek before landing in Port Huron, where she aged out of foster care. Statistics for children who age out are not positive, but Brittney is using her success story to help other children.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO