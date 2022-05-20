ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, NY

Mayor Madden: Troy roads to close on weekends all summer

By Harrison Gereau
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BtY4f_0fkZpHiV00

TROY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Mayor Patrick Madden announced Thursday that the City of Troy will close Broadway and 2nd Street in the area of Monument Square each weekend, beginning Friday, May 20. The closures are meant to activate public streets, support outdoor dining, encourage shopping, and allow for outdoor community programming in downtown Troy for the 2022 summer season.

Broadway will be closed between 3rd Street and River Street, and 2nd Street will be closed between State Street and River Street. The street closures will be in effect from 5:00 p.m. Friday until 8:00 a.m. Sunday each weekend. Parking restrictions will be in effect for impacted streets. Residents are reminded to observe posted parking signs.

Get the latest news, weather, sports, and entertainment sent straight to your inbox!

Mayor Madden said, “While the pandemic created real challenges for our community’s small businesses and restaurants, it also helped the City pivot to new opportunities for outdoor activities, including dining, shopping, and live entertainment. By restricting weekend traffic around Monument Square to pedestrians during the summer months we can allow expanded outdoor seating and other family-friendly fun for visitors and residents to enjoy Troy all season long.”

Businesses and restaurants in downtown Troy will be offering outdoor seating and special programming in available public spaces near their locations. The City of Troy will continue processing requests from retail locations and restaurants for the occupation of parking spaces or other public spaces next to their establishment.

Tractor-trailer fire closes lane on Thruway

Applicants are expected to submit a Special Events Permit and provide additional documentation as requested. For more info, contact the City Clerk at cityclerk@troyny.gov or (518) 279-7134.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Troy, NY
Troy, NY
Government
Troy, NY
Traffic
WNYT

New details to be released in project at Huck Finn's site

NewsChannel 13 expects to learn more Wednesday about a major development project at 25 Erie Boulevard in Albany - which is home to The Warehouse at Huck Finn. Redburn Development Partners is developing the space to include 260 apartments with indoor and outdoor amenities. There will also be 48,000 square...
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Parking Spaces
NEWS10 ABC

PHOTOS: A new home for Lake George history

On a sunny Wednesday afternoon, the community of Lake George came out smiling. A new building erected at the top of Battlefield Park along Fort George Road was unveiled, and will serve dual purposes - as both a visitors center, and a museum of some of the history of the park, and the lake.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Retail
News Break
Politics
NEWS10 ABC

Construction underway for new park in Clifton Park

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — By this fall, Clifton Park residents will soon have a new recreational area to discover and enjoy. For several years, the Clifton Park town officials have been planning to redevelop Town Center Park, and construction is underway this week for the new 37-acre site located in the Town Center, Exit […]
CLIFTON PARK, NY
Hot 99.1

Two Big Giant Holes Sit in Downtown Albany! Why are they Here?

Have you seen those two big, giant holes that sit near the Egg at the Empire State Plaza in downtown Albany? Ever wondered what they do and why they're here?. Okay, some of you know what they are, and that's fine. Before we reveal the real answer, let's take a second and go over the "wrong answers only" version of this quiz based on what some Upstate New York residents seem to think.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

26K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy