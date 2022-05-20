Mayor Madden: Troy roads to close on weekends all summer

TROY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Mayor Patrick Madden announced Thursday that the City of Troy will close Broadway and 2nd Street in the area of Monument Square each weekend, beginning Friday, May 20. The closures are meant to activate public streets, support outdoor dining, encourage shopping, and allow for outdoor community programming in downtown Troy for the 2022 summer season.

Broadway will be closed between 3rd Street and River Street, and 2nd Street will be closed between State Street and River Street. The street closures will be in effect from 5:00 p.m. Friday until 8:00 a.m. Sunday each weekend. Parking restrictions will be in effect for impacted streets. Residents are reminded to observe posted parking signs.

Mayor Madden said, “While the pandemic created real challenges for our community’s small businesses and restaurants, it also helped the City pivot to new opportunities for outdoor activities, including dining, shopping, and live entertainment. By restricting weekend traffic around Monument Square to pedestrians during the summer months we can allow expanded outdoor seating and other family-friendly fun for visitors and residents to enjoy Troy all season long.”

Businesses and restaurants in downtown Troy will be offering outdoor seating and special programming in available public spaces near their locations. The City of Troy will continue processing requests from retail locations and restaurants for the occupation of parking spaces or other public spaces next to their establishment.

Applicants are expected to submit a Special Events Permit and provide additional documentation as requested. For more info, contact the City Clerk at cityclerk@troyny.gov or (518) 279-7134.

