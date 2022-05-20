ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewes, DE

Cape track preps for state meet

By Tim Bamforth
Cape Gazette
 6 days ago

The Cape boys’ track team will spread out over 18 events and try to stay close to a tough Salesianum team that has a bit of everything with sprinters, jumpers, throwers and distance runners. Cape will load the relays and capitalize with its tough distance team led by Ryan Baker, a...

www.capegazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cape Gazette

Cape girls’ lax beats Tower Hill to advance to finals

Buckaloo and Bragg each rolled a six for 12 of Cape’s 21 goals May 24, as the Vikings held off a strong challenge from Tower Hill to win 21-12 in the semifinal round and advance to the championship May 26 at Delaware State University. Maren Buckaloo and Kelly Bragg...
DOVER, DE
Cape Gazette

Tatnall girls’ lax downs Sussex Academy 17-8

The Tatnall Hornets girls’ lacrosse team is no joke; once they begin swarming, they just come at the defense from all directions. In a DIAA semifinal game May 24, Tatnall got out and away from Sussex Academy, racing to a 13-3 halftime lead en route to a convincing 17-8 victory.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Arena’s Pub now open off Route 1 Rehoboth, near Route 24

Just in time for the start of the summer season, the family of Arena’s restaurants has expanded with its newest member – Arena’s Pub. Found off the southbound side of Route 1 in the Harbor Square shopping center near the intersection of Route 24, the new restaurant is located in the space that used to be Pickled Pig Pub.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lewes, DE
Sports
City
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Local
Delaware Sports
City
Lewes, DE
City
Smyrna, DE
Cape Gazette

Beach day at Cape Henlopen State Park

If this past weekend’s weather is any indication, summer temperatures have finally arrived in the Cape Region. A hot and humid weekend means locals and visitors flock to the beach. In this image taken in the 1960s, the sand-covered main parking lot at Cape Henlopen State Park has plenty of spaces left for beachgoers. Cape Henlopen State Park was established in 1964 after the U.S. Department of Defense declared 543 acres as surplus property. The park now contains nearly 5,200 acres. Fort Miles operated until 1992, including facilities like the large communications array in the top right of the image.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

One Place Rehoboth is a one-stop shop for physical fitness

Looking to turn their respective businesses into a one-stop shop for athletes looking to excel and individuals interested in maintaining functional movement, OutTrain Fitness & Performance, Elite PT and Right Balance Pilates have partnered to open a studio on the Boardwalk in Rehoboth Beach. In the former space of Stuart...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

An army of amaryllis occupies corner of Rehoboth house

Typically blooming around Christmas, an army of red amaryllis have brought their deep red blooms to a house east of Silver Lake in Rehoboth Beach. The flowers are located on the corner of Prospect Street and East Lake Drive, on the property of Enid and Jay Lagree. Inspired by the...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Edith Mae Willey Nobles, hardworking woman

Edith Mae (Morgan) Willey Nobles, 83, was born Oct. 9, 1938, in Milton, to Marshall D. Morgan and Cynthia M. (Moore) Morgan. The family moved to Redden in 1941, where they remained. Edith went to Georgetown schools. She worked at Rintz Five and Dime Store in Georgetown, was manager for Bodies Dairy Markets in Georgetown, Dagsboro, Selbyville and Milton, was a cafeteria worker at Sussex Tech High School, and was a seamstress in many of the sewing factories in the area. She was a military wife to her second husband Louis Nobles, and she managed several A&W hotdog restaurants throughout the region. Edith was a member of the Blades Volunteer Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary.
MILTON, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Relays#Polytech
Cape Gazette

Richard P. Collins Jr., Army veteran

Richard P. Collins Jr. "Paul," 88, passed away on the morning of Friday, May 6, 2022, at Delaware Hospice Center in Milford. Paul was born in Washington, D.C. He lived in Brookland-Turkey Thicket and graduated from Gonzaga College High School. After serving in the U.S. Army, Paul entered into a career with the D.C. Government. Paul retired to Seaford, where he lived for many years.
MILFORD, DE
Cape Gazette

Lewes Dairy president honored with Worrilow Award

The University of Delaware College of Agriculture and Natural Resources recently honored Jay Meany, owner and president of Lewes Dairy, a subsidiary of Hy-Point Dairy of Wilmington, as the 2022 Worrilow Award recipient. The award has been presented annually for the past 53 years to recognize College of Agriculture & Natural Resources alumni who have achieved outstanding accomplishments in their chosen field.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

DNREC announces two new names for leadership roles

Secretary Shawn M. Garvin announced changes May 17 to the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s leadership structure, selecting Steven Smailer as new director of DNREC’s Division of Water and naming Kim Siegel as chief of staff within DNREC’s Office of the Secretary. Smailer succeeds...
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

35867 S CANAL ST-BAY CITY-MILLSBORO

Welcome to 35867 South Canal Street, Millsboro, DE 19966 ~ Come inside this beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath manufactured home located in an ideal spot for all the water lovers! Step right outside and see the canal that leads into the Rehoboth Bay. A great location for boaters, fisherman and beach lovers! Just a short drive to the Delaware and Maryland Beaches. Bay City offers many recreational options including Tennis and basketball Courts, a private beach, boat slips, boat ramp and marina. Not to mention a community playground for the kids! Walk inside this beautiful home to a sunroom that looks directly down the canal and has a water view from 3 sides of the house! Sip your morning coffee on the deck and watch a beautiful sunrise reflecting off of the canal. Walk in the house and see this beautiful open concept with new floors and an updated kitchen. Admire the beautiful hand painted mural of the Rehoboth Bay from the same artist that painted the Kraken mural on Dogfish Head in downtown Rehoboth Beach. Just updated in 2020 the kitchen makes you just want to make a gourmet dinner or snack. This gourmet kitchen has new floors, cabinets, countertops and appliances that even if you don't cook you will feel like you will want to, and the coffee bar will keep you going all day long for all your beach and water activities! And speaking of water activities the yard is a very large sized to bring your boats and jet skis to be stored. The master bedroom is a beautiful space with new floors just replaced in 2022 and equipped with a view of another canal and wetlands from the window! This home also comes with two other bedrooms perfect for kids, guests or other family members. This house gives you the perfect bay living feel, walk in and feel right at home! Schedule your showing today! You won't want to miss this beautiful home!
MILLSBORO, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Cape Gazette

Cape Artists’ Gallery open daily

The Cape Artists honor Memorial Day and remember those who gave their lives in service to the United States. The gallery is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 110 W. Third St., Lewes. To learn more, call 302-644-7733 or find Cape Artists Gallery on Facebook.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

First SCAOR Affiliate Sponsored Event of 2022 a Great Success!

The first SCAOR Affiliate Sponsored event of 2022, held on Thursday, May 19th at the beautiful Heritage Shores Sugar Beet Market in Bridgeville, Delaware, was a great success. Located at 1 Heritage Shores Circle in Bridgeville, Heritage Shores is a 55+ Active Lifestyle Community. By day, Sugar Beet hosts the Golf Shop of the 18 Hole Championship Golf Course located adjacent to the venue. As the sun sets on the golf course, Sugar Beet transforms into an event venue in the evenings providing a relaxed and rustic setting for any type of special event.
BRIDGEVILLE, DE
Cape Gazette

Jonathan R. Marino, had a zest for life

Jonathan R. ‘Dollar’ Marino, 37, passed away Thursday, May 19, 2022. Jonathan was born July 11, 1984, in Wilmington, and graduated from York Culinary Arts Institute. He spent time in Colorado and Hawaii, where he worked for a time as a chef. Jonathan had a zest for life, and loved to cook. He had a caring heart, a contagious smile and laugh, and accepted people for who they were.
WILMINGTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Margaret H. Rollins School of Nursing names scholarship recipients

The Margaret H. Rollins School of Nursing at Beebe Healthcare recently announced the following recipients of Margaret H. Rollins School of Nursing Scholarships: Marty Deery, Drew Morris and John Morris, all of Lewes; Marissa Pommerenk of Harbeson; and Madison Tuttle of Rehoboth Beach. Deery, Drew Morris and John Morris, senior...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Friendly’s appears to be reopening near Rehoboth

It appears Friendly’s on Route 1 near Rehoboth is now hiring – and this time it’s for real. The local restaurant of the nationwide chain closed its doors in July 2021 without any explanation. “Now Hiring” was still on its sign board facing Route 1 when it closed. There have been construction vehicles on site for weeks now and the dining room is under construction. The person inside the restaurant May 19 said he was not the person to speak with on the details about the restaurant.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Culinary Coast Restaurant Week welcomes 1776 Steakhouse

Culinary Coast Restaurant Week welcomes 1776 Steakhouse as a participant for 2022. 1776 Steakhouse is a premium steakhouse and seafood restaurant. Culinary Coast Restaurant Week runs from June 5 through 10, 2022. Brought to you by The Cape Gazette and the Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Community Briefs 5/27/22

The May Lunch with a Purpose, benefiting Village Volunteers, was held at Baywood May 4. Attendees came to celebrate this important organization which is a completely volunteer effort extending services to older adults who wish to live independently in their own homes as long as they can and avoid isolation. Village Volunteers serves areas of Lewes, Milton and Rehoboth Beach. Funds and donations raised during the luncheon are used to help identify older adults in need of support. Lunch with a Purpose events are held from September through May, each month supporting a unique organization. As this season concludes, organizers extend great thanks to all who have participated. For details, go to Lunch with a Purpose/Coastal Delaware on Facebook.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Lewes farmers market to host Chef Sean Corea May 28

The Historic Lewes Farmers Market is set for 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., Saturday, May 28, at George H.P. Smith Park. If it rains, the market moves to the Lewes Elementary School parking lot at 820 Savannah Road. The 31 farmer-producers will bring lots of beautiful strawberries, Swiss chard, spinach,...
LEWES, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy