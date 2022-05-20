Broome County man indicted in Buffalo shooting rampage

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca’s police chief is reacting after the recent mass shootings in Buffalo and Texas. Chief John Joly says the violent acts are difficult to understand. He says the police department is taking a proactive approach to step up presence at Ithaca schools. There’s no...
City of Binghamton Police say they have arrested a city resident in connection with an exchange of gunfire at the Saratoga Terrace Apartments on the South Side May 23. According to a news release, Police were called to 60 Saratoga Avenue, Building 2 for a report of shots fired at around 10 p.m. and found 38-year-old Jayson Santiago of Binghamton with a gunshot would to his lower leg and a graze wound to his abdomen.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Ten days after the deadly mass shooting at the Buffalo Tops market, on Jefferson Avenue, the I-Team is working to get more information about the suspect, the store and the police response. Despite eyewitnesses explaining they encountered the shooting suspect, the day before the mass...
BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – An inmate in the Steuben County Jail has been accused of assaulting and causing “serious” injuries to another inmate, the Sheriff’s Office said. Shane Wood, 33, was arrested on May 24 after Deputies at the Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an inmate assaulting another. Wood allegedly attacked another person […]
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortlandville man could face years in prison after an arrest today. Cortland County Sheriff’s say 28-year-old Matthew Cranston allegedly strangled and struck a victim several times at a residence in the village of McGraw on May 23rd. He allegedly did so in the presence of children. He was arrested, arraigned, and remanded to Cortland County Jail on $2,000 cash bail/$4,000 bail bond.
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from the town of Marshall faces felony charges after allegedly having sexual contact with an underage female child. Oneida County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Derrick O’Meara provided information on the arrest. O’Meara is also the Director of the Oneida County Child Advocacy Center.
BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man from Rochester, N.Y. was arrested Monday, following a six-month investigation by the Genesee County Drug Enforcement Task Force, as he allegedly attempted to sell crack cocaine to a task force agent. Jamian Edwards, 38, was charged with one count of criminal sale of a controlled substance in the third […]
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Sheriff’s deputies in Tompkins County are providing extra patrols at schools today. In a Facebook post, Sheriff Derek Osborne says his office hopes to alleviate any stress felt by local students after 19 kids and two adults were shot to death yesterday at a Texas elementary school.
The New York State Police announced the following recent arrests in Oneida, Herkimer and Madison counties:. • Malcolm J. Walker, 32, of Rome, was charged in Rome on Marcy 16 with second-degree assault. • Emma M. Armitage, 21, of Richmondville, Schoharie County, was charged in Cold Brook on May 18...
BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – A Florida man has been arrested for allegedly trying to bring a gun with his belongings at the Elmira-Corning Regional Airport over the weekend, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Jeffrey Hart, 52, of Land O’ Lakes, Florida, was arrested by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office on May 22 on weapons […]
An Endicott man is facing several felony drug possession counts following a traffic stop for a loud muffler. A Broome County Sheriff’s Deputy pulled 37-year-old Joshua Howell over at 12:45 a.m. Friday, May 20 and Howell became agitated and nervous. Authorities found 68 grams of marijuana, 22 grams of...
RICHFORD, N.Y. (WETM) – A Binghamton woman has died after a serious motorcycle crash in Tioga County over the weekend, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office responded to a personal injury crash on State Route 79 in Richford around 4:35 p.m. on Mary 21. Officials said Maria Hrehor, 50, was thrown […]
BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) — A man wanted on a warrant has been arrested after police allegedly found him in possession of a handgun, according to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. Frederick Hillman III, 38, of Newark Valley, was arrested on May 20 at approximately 7:50 a.m. after members of the Sheriff’s Office responded to […]
BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — State Police have arrested two individuals from Bath on separate charges, a man for allegedly trespassing and a woman for allegedly falsifying business records. John E. Roe, 55, was arrested on May 23, 2022, for allegedly entering a residence without permission. The police report says that the arrest stems from an […]
Deputies say the 18-year-old wanted in connection with the assault of a juvenile in the village of Newark has been arrested. Thomas Eaves, 18, is the fourth, and final, suspect arrested in connection with the assault and robbery that happened on May 12. Eaves was arrested on a warrant for...
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Reimagining Public Safety stretches further than Ithaca city officials. Resident Alana Byrd is the creator of the group Ithacans for Reimagining Public Safety. She tells WHCU that police can do a better job. She says unarmed officers can help improve relations with the community. The...
New York State Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle that shut down a portion of Route 79 near the Broome/Tioga County line for several hours on Saturday, May 21. Few details are being made available but Broome County ambulance and fire crews were...
On May 20th, 2022, Troopers out of SP Jamestown arrested Jacob Carr, 32, of Jamestown, for Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs – Leandra’s Law. The Troopers responded to I-86 in Randolph for a report of a disabled vehicle. The driver, Carr, exhibited multiple signs of drug impairment and was placed under arrest after failing several SFSTs. Carr was then transported to SP Jamestown, processed, and issued tickets. Carr is scheduled to appear in the town of Randolph Court next month. The two children that were inside Carr’s vehicle during the incident were turned over to a third party.
