Broome County man indicted in Buffalo shooting rampage

City of Binghamton Police say they have arrested a city resident in connection with an exchange of gunfire at the Saratoga Terrace Apartments on the South Side May 23. According to a news release, Police were called to 60 Saratoga Avenue, Building 2 for a report of shots fired at around 10 p.m. and found 38-year-old Jayson Santiago of Binghamton with a gunshot would to his lower leg and a graze wound to his abdomen.

BINGHAMTON, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO