Armagh, PA

PRE-TRIAL CONFERENCES SCHEDULED FOR MAN CHARGED WITH ARMAGH ROBBERY

wccsradio.com
 5 days ago

Several pre-trial conferences are scheduled for today in Indiana County Court, including one for a man charged with robbing a service station in Armagh. Court documents that 28-year-old Nicholas Empfield is scheduled for two...

www.wccsradio.com

wccsradio.com

MARION CENTER MAN FACING DUI, TRAFFIC CHARGES PLEADS GUILTY

A Marion Center man entered a guilty plea to multiple charges dating back to an incident in 2020. District Attorney Robert Manzi announced this morning that 59-year-old Ernest Lee Benham entered a guilty plea for a third-degree felony charge of DUI, High Rate of Alcohol, 4th rate or subsequent offense, as well as summary charges of driving while his blood-alcohol content was 0.02 or higher on a suspended license, disregarding traffic lanes, careless driving, failing to stop and give information and accidents causing damage to property for the incident on May 26, 2020, when Manzi said he drove intoxicated to the Route 119 South Sheetz in Homer City that day.
MARION CENTER, PA
WTAJ

Altoona man accused of pointing gun, trying to run man off road

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– An Altoona man is behind bars after he allegedly threatened to shoot another man in a Sheetz parking lot Tuesday night and also tried to run him off the road when he fled. Police were called to 700 Chestnut Avenue for a report of Tracy Bey, 25, threatening a man by pointing […]
ALTOONA, PA
wccsradio.com

POLICE REPORTS: SIMPLE ASSAULT, THEFT

Indiana Borough Police recently released more information regarding an incident of theft dating back to May 4. Officers say they were dispatched to a business along the 00 block of North 2nd St. for a report of theft, and upon investigation, learned that 34-year-old Joshua Burgess of Indiana removed a vehicle from an auto body shop during the night and did so without paying $5,000 for completed repairs.
INDIANA, PA
WTAJ

Meyersdale man sells over $6k in meth to undercover cop, police say

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man is behind bars after he allegedly sold meth to an undercover state police officer four times. On May 23, the officer, of state police in Greensburg, contacted 52-year-old Stephen Andrew Walter to purchase a pound of meth worth $6,400, according to charges filed. Police noted this came after […]
MEYERSDALE, PA
WTAJ

Somerset daycare worker busted with heroin, police say

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An employee from ABC Review Preschool was jailed Wednesday after she was caught with 12 stamp bags while supervising 10 children, according to police. Somerset Borough police went to the preschool, which also serves as a daycare center, around 9:53 a.m. May 25 after an employee said she caught 36-year-old […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Man released after deadly hit & run arrested for DUI

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Centre County man who was in prison after pleading guilty to hitting and killing a pedestrian in Bellefonte in 2021 was released only to be locked up days later for driving under the influence. Brandon Deitz, 37, of Howard, Pa., was arrested Tuesday, May 24 for allegedly driving under […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Emporium man found with drugs, brass knuckles, police report

CAMERON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Emporium man is facing charges after troopers said they found him with drugs, brass knuckles, and a knife in a Sheetz parking lot. Police were called to the Sheetz Monday, May 23, at around 11:45 a.m. to find that 37-year-old Brandon Catalone was in a minor accident while backing […]
EMPORIUM, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

State Police Calls: DUI, Theft by Deception

Punxsutawney-based State Police responded to the following calls:. Punxsutawney-based State Police conducted a traffic stop on State Route 119 South in North Mahoning Township, Indiana County, on Thursday, May 19, around 5:20 p.m. According to the report, the operator of a 2002 Dodge Dakota appeared to be under the influence...
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Kittanning Man Charged With Homicide

A Kittanning man is in the Armstrong County Jail after a fatal shooting over the weekend. State police say the shooting happened in the 200 block of Wilson Road in North Buffalo Township around 10:20 p.m. Sunday. Police say 24-year-old Nicholas Fortuna allegedly shot and killed 23-year-old Jonathan Blackburn of...
KITTANNING, PA
WTAJ

Johnstown felon charged with stolen gun possession

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man is being charged after allegedly buying a stolen firearm while not being allowed to carry it. Anthony Miller, 25, purchased a weapon from a man in exchange for money and drugs, shortly after the firearm was stolen, according to police. On March 30, police said a man […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
abc27.com

Driver killed in Juniata County crash

FAYETTE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – One person was killed in a two vehicle crash in Juniata County. According to Pennsylvania State Police a 30-year-old woman from Perry County was killed while driving on Route 35 on May 24. The crash happened around 2:44 p.m. and the driver was wearing a seat belt.
JUNIATA COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

POLICE REPORTS: PUBLIC DRUNKENNESS, DUI

State police in Indiana arrested a Homer City man following an incident in Homer City Borough early Sunday morning. Troopers were dispatched to the area of 513 South Main St. for reports of an intoxicated man, and upon arrival, saw 62-year-old Norman Lawson laying in the roadway. Reports say Dawson was injured and was found to be heavily intoxicated. He was transported to Indiana Regional Medical Center for medical evaluation and a citation for Public Drunkenness was filed against him.
HOMER CITY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Police: Arnold cops find wanted man hiding in closet, 2 charged with hindering his arrest

Two people from Clarion were charged with a felony after Arnold police accused them of hiding a man wanted on a misdemeanor theft charge. Tyler Bennett, 30, and Amber Jane Adamiak, 31, both of Grand Avenue, each face a felony count of hindering the apprehension of a criminal. Bennett also was charged with a felony county of possession of a controlled substance along with two counts of drug possession.
ARNOLD, PA
WTAJ

DA: No charges in Glendale School District abuse investigation

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An investigation into abuse in the Glendale School District has been completed and no charges will be filed, the Cambria County District Attorney’s Office announced. On January 26, an incident allegedly occurred at Glendale School District that was reported to police. The Pennsylvania State police proceeded with a “thorough and […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania State Trooper charged with assaulting motorist

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania State Police announced a state trooper is accused of assaulting a motorist during an arrest earlier this year. The criminal complaint filed by the PSP Internal Affairs Division alleges that Israel T. Moore used his right leg to deliver two strikes to the upper torso of a motorist following a vehicle pursuit on the evening of Feb. 13. Another trooper was handcuffing the motorist at the time.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
WTAJ

DuBois man pleads guilty in multi-county meth ring

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A DuBois man that was one of 47 defendants charged in a drug trafficking ring from California to Pennsylvania has pleaded guilty in federal court. Brent Coder, 55, pleaded guilty to violating federal narcotics laws related to a 9-month wiretap investigation into drug trafficking in and around the counties of […]
DUBOIS, PA

