PRE-TRIAL CONFERENCES SCHEDULED FOR MAN CHARGED WITH ARMAGH ROBBERY

A Marion Center man entered a guilty plea to multiple charges dating back to an incident in 2020. District Attorney Robert Manzi announced this morning that 59-year-old Ernest Lee Benham entered a guilty plea for a third-degree felony charge of DUI, High Rate of Alcohol, 4th rate or subsequent offense, as well as summary charges of driving while his blood-alcohol content was 0.02 or higher on a suspended license, disregarding traffic lanes, careless driving, failing to stop and give information and accidents causing damage to property for the incident on May 26, 2020, when Manzi said he drove intoxicated to the Route 119 South Sheetz in Homer City that day.

MARION CENTER, PA ・ 14 HOURS AGO