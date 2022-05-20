ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vincennes, IN

Vincennes Man Arrested One Day After High-Speed Chase

wuzr.com
 5 days ago

Vincennes Police arrested a Vincennes man yesterday following a high-speed chase on Wednesday. On Wednesday, Vincennes Police responded to a report...

www.wuzr.com

wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report

30-year-old Kaleb Hartley of Washington was arrested Tuesday by WPD and charged with Domestic Battery and Strangulation. He was booked into the Daviess County Security Center. No bond was set. 34-year-old Alison Breeden of Washington was arrested Tuesday by WPD and charged with Dealing in Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine, and...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Former Vincennes Police Chief, wife arrested

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Former Vincennes Police Chief Dustin Luking and his wife Bethany J. Shelton Luking were arrested Wednesday morning on several criminal charges. According to a release from Indiana State Police, Dustin Luking was arrested on charges stemming from a criminal investigation after money was discovered missing from the Vincennes Police Department. […]
VINCENNES, IN
wuzr.com

Former VPD Chief Luking Arrested in State Police Probe

Indiana State Police arrested former Vincennes Police Chief Dusty Luking on charges of theft, forgery, and official misconduct. The charges stem from a criminal investigation into missing money from the City Police Department. The investigation began in July 2019. Luking resigned from the Department in October of that year. State...
VINCENNES, IN
Vincennes, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
City
Vincennes, IN
wbiw.com

Bedford man arrested after beating on a stranger’s door

BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested on Saturday, May 21 when a Bedford Police officer responded to the 1020 block of 22nd Street after a report of a suspicious male beating on the back door. When officers arrived they located a shirtless man with no shoes. Police identified...
BEDFORD, IN
wfcnnews.com

One arrested after leading police on chase in Marion

WILLIAMSON COUNTY - One person has been arrested after leading Marion Police on a pursuit Monday afternoon. According to eyewitnesses, the pursuit occurred around 1:00 p.m. Monday along DeYoung Street (Route 13) in Marion. The pursuit ended in the 3900 block of W Earnestine Drive. Jace Snow, 25 of Brazil,...
MARION, IL
WTHI

Suspect in Chloe Carroll case in court

VIGO CO., Ind. (WTHI)- The suspect charged in the death of Chloe Carroll was in court Wednesday. Court documents and proceedings have identified the suspect as Montez Ellington Jr. Ellington is currently in the juvenile court system, but the Vigo County Prosecutor is pushing to have him moved to adult court.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
wrul.com

Multiple Arrests Made By The Carmi Police Department

The Carmi Police Department took five into custody on a variety of charges Friday and Saturday. Two area residents are being held in the White County Jail on drugs charges following a traffic stop. On Friday morning , an officer with the Carmi Police Department pulled over 43 year old William A Edge of New Haven for a suspended license plate. He was then arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine, Unlawful Use of Property and cited for Operating a Vehicle with Suspended License Plate. His passenger, 39 year old Belinda A Vogt of Carmi, was also arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine. Both Edge and Vogt were set to appear in court this morning. No bond was set for either individual.
CARMI, IL
freedom929.com

LAWRENCE COUNTY TRAFFIC CRASH

(EFFINGHAM) The investigation continues into a two vehicle fatal traffic crash that took place at 3:45 this past Monday afternoon in Lawrence County. The District 12 State Police report that 76 year old James R. Love from Robinson was traveling southbound on Illinois Route 1, about five miles north of Lawrenceville, when for unknown reasons his pickup truck crossed the center line and struck a northbound minivan, causing it to roll over off the roadway. Love was pronounced deceased at the scene while the other driver, 60 year old Lesa L. Crouse from Robinson, was not injured. A passenger in the minivan, 27 year old Blake W. Hale from Robinson, was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Emergency personnel from Lawrence County assisted the ISP at the crash scene.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Coroner: 18-year-old killed in UTV accident

EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Edgar County Coroner Scott Barrett recently released details on the death of an 18-year-old following a UTV accident on Tuesday night. 911 dispatchers were notified of the accident at around 10:25 p.m. on Tuesday. Vermilion Fire Department, Paris Fire Department, Paris Ambulance and the Edgar County Sheriffs Department all responded […]
EDGAR COUNTY, IL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
MyWabashValley.com

Brazil man receives 20-year sentence for drug trafficking

INDIANAPOLIS – A Brazil man was among seven sentenced as part of a drug-trafficking ring. Christopher Bays, 36, was sentenced to 16.5 years in federal prison and another five years of supervised release for conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, including methamphetamine and marijuana. According to court documents, beginning approximately...
BRAZIL, IN
WTVW

Minor involved investigation opened in Warrick Co.

Warrick County, Ind. (WEHT) – An investigation has been launched in Warrick County after law enforcement was called to Vann Road Park on Sunday. Warrick County Sheriff Wilder says his deputies were originally called to the park for an altercation between an adult and a juvenile. From that incident stemmed an investigation involving an underage umpire and other juveniles.
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Vincennes Mayor Swears In New VPD Officers

The Vincennes Police Department is welcoming two new probationary officers. The department welcomes Rookie Officer Deshon Johnson and Rookie Officer Brandon Ramsey. Both were officially sworn in on Monday by Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum at City Hall.
VINCENNES, IN
WIBC.com

Seven People Sentenced for Drug Trafficking in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Seven people who were part of a drug trafficking organization have been sentenced for selling methamphetamine and marijuana in four Indiana cities. According to court documents, between June and December in 2019, the group planned to sell drugs in and around Muncie, Anderson, Gosport, and Brazil. Investigators discovered that large amounts of meth and marijuana were being shipped from California to various homes in Muncie and Anderson where the men were living before the drugs were sold to others.
MUNCIE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Vigo County Sheriff’s Office moves into new building

May 23rd the Vigo County Sheriff’s Business Office started operations in a new location. The new home base for both the office and the jail are now located in the Vigo County Security Center just behind the Haute City Center. Discussion for the facility started after a federal lawsuit claimed the jail was overcrowded. Vigo […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
Indiana Daily Student

King convicted, sentenced to 9 years in prison

Dakota King, 22, was sentenced to 3,276 days in prison, approximately nine years, on May 16 for his role in the death of a two-month-old child, according to court records. King was arrested and charged with the murder of his girlfriend’s son the summer of 2019. He was also charged with battery resulting in death of a person under 14 years old and two counts of neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury.
MONROE COUNTY, IN

