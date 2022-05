Flat Rock – The Hendersonville Symphony Orchestra (HSO) is winding down their search for a new conductor. The nationwide search, which started in the winter of 2019, evaluated over 60 candidates to be considered for the permanent Music Director and Conductor position at the HSO. “As we come out of COVID and celebrate our 50th anniversary this year, we are excited to see where one of these talented young conductors will lead us artistically,” said David Huff, Search Committee Co-Chair for the HSO. “We were fortunate to have so many talented candidates apply. It was difficult to narrow it down to these finalist!” A search committee of board members, community representatives and musicians have assembled to make the final decision for the future conductor of the Hendersonville Symphony Orchestra. Audience feedback forms have been filled out after the concerts this season and will be after the last season concert on May 21. Even the musicians will also fill out an evaluation form.

