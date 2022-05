What happens when a fish is confined and unable to swim, a child is kept from playing, a chorus is no longer allowed to sing? With the onset of COVID, singing in groups was flagged as one of the most dangerous of activities. Members of Womansong of Asheville had been singing together for joy, social justice and community for 33 years. Would this be the end of this uplifting, empowering group? How could the mission continue without an audience or a way to sing together?

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO