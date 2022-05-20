Doctor Reddy’s: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HYDERABAD, India (AP) _ Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. (RDY) on Thursday reported net income of $12 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Hyderabad, India-based company said it had profit of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 53 cents per share.

The pharmaceutical posted revenue of $717 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $311 million, or $1.87 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.83 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RDY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RDY